“Extremely Crazy”: Cowboys Star Calls Out Skip Bayless for Saying He Wanted “Players to Be Executed” After Loss to Cardinals

A sports commentator’s choice of words during a post-game rant became the real story after a Cowboys loss. Skip Bayless’ harsh criticism following Dallas’ 33-30 Week 8 overtime defeat against the Arizona Cardinals drew quick attention, but defensive tackle Quinnen Williams took issue with how Bayless framed his comments.

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Williams posted on X on November 5, tagging Bayless directly to point out that he crossed a line with his comment and needed to “do better”. While Williams did not comment on Bayless ridiculing his post-game comments, he took offence after the sports commentator repeatedly said he wanted to execute players on the defense, which the defensive tackle felt was taking things too far.

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“@RealSkipBayless it’s extremely crazy to say you wanted players on defense to be executed. You got to do better, my guy,” Williams wrote.

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Bayless’ comment came on ESPN’s First Take segment, when he joined Stephen A. Smith to discuss the Cowboys’ poor defensive performance this season following their Week 8 loss to the Cardinals. While expressing his frustration at Dallas losing to the Cardinals, Bayless directed his rage at Williams, whose post-game interview had gone viral after he used variations of the word “execute” 32 times within the approximately five-minute media session.

Speaking on the defensive breakdowns and late-game collapse, Quinnen Williams repeatedly stressed that the defense’s main issue was execution rather than scheme, even admitting they were responsible for failing to execute the defensive schemes on the gridiron.

The breakdown against Arizona was part of a larger trend for Dallas, as the defense surrendered a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter to drop the team to a 3-5 record. Williams’ stress on execution highlights a unit struggling with fourth-quarter collapses and run defense late in games.

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An enraged Bayless used the word to express his frustration with the team’s performance. The self-professed Cowboys fan claimed that the team’s string of losses, despite being a marquee franchise, had once again made the Dallas Cowboys a “national laughingstock”. Bayless also called out owner Jerry Jones, partly blaming him for the Cowboys’ lackluster attitude.

“And I must tell you that during Sunday’s collapse against the Arizona freaking Cardinals, I wanted to execute several of my players during the game,” Bayless told Smith on First Take. “Execute them on the field. I wanted them to be executed. Look, we’re a bad team with no heart, no guts, no soul, a team with no killer instinct, a team that doesn’t really care about winning because they know their kooky old coot of an owner.”

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Quinnen Williams on the Cowboys’ Defensive Struggles in Week 8

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer raised eyebrows during the Week 8 post-game presser when he claimed to be a “problem solver” right after admitting that he was to blame for the team’s loss. But it was Quinnen Williams who hit the nail right on the head, even if his phrasing did make him privy to some amount of ridicule from analysts like Skip Bayless.

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Williams pointed out that the first 45 minutes of the game, when the Cowboys remained firmly in the lead, proved that the defense wasn’t ineffective. But what the unit seemed to be struggling with was consistency, since the Cardinals’ comeback occurred in the last 15 minutes, when they forced a tie, sending the game into overtime.

“We’re beating ourselves as a defense,” Williams said bluntly. “We’re the problem. We’re the reason we’re losing these games. If we execute, we can be the reason why we win.”

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Williams himself scored two sacks in the game and seven combined tackles, including four solo tackles and two tackles for loss. But he took accountability for the team’s overall loss rather than focusing on individual achievements.

“I don’t focus on that at all,” Williams added. “I’m a part of this defense. I’m the reason why we’ve given up touchdowns in the fourth quarter. I’m the reason why we haven’t been stopping the run as well. And I got to do better.”

Williams seemed to already be looking ahead as he emphasized how the team’s priority ahead of their Week 9 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts needed consistent execution of their defensive strategies during practices, meetings, and, of course, live games.