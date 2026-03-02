Cowboys Face Expensive Trade Move for Maxx Crosby After Jerry Jones Hires Raiders’ Ex-DE Coach

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys Jan 5, 2025 Arlington, Texas, USA Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxJairajx 20250105_krj_aj6_0000326

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly explored the idea of trading for Maxx Crosby. However, the Las Vegas Raiders showed no desire to move from their star defensive end. After all, hiring a player’s favorite coach is usually a sign that a team is making a serious run. For Jerry Jones and Crosby, however, the move has paradoxically made a deal seem even more difficult, as the Raiders have now set an astronomical price for their defensive anchor.

According to ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, “it doesn’t sound like Maxx will be requesting a trade. Meaning it’ll take a massive offer to pry him from the Raiders.”

In other words, the Raiders hold all the leverage. Meanwhile, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk added that the Raiders are reportedly seeking a Micah Parsons-type return in any deal. That tells you everything about how the Silver and Black value their defensive anchor.

“Per a league source, the Raiders are looking for two first-round picks and a player for the 28-year-old edge rusher,” Florio wrote. “That’s what the Cowboys got for Micah Parsons in August, with the player being defensive lineman Kenny Clark. The quality of player the Raiders want wasn’t specified. Presumably, it’s a starting-caliber contributor.”

Dallas needs help all over the defense, and especially at edge rusher, where the team hasn’t replaced Micah Parsons’ production. This report also lines up with what ESPN’s Adam Schefter previously shared. He stated that while the Raiders do not want to trade Crosby, “if they even contemplated it, it would take a Micah Parsons-type package.”

Still, context matters. Parsons was two years younger than Crosby when his deal went down, and his production and durability were stronger. He had just completed four straight seasons with at least 12 sacks for the Cowboys.

In contrast, Crosby has gone through eight surgeries in seven years, including a left meniscus surgery in 2025. That history makes the price tag harder to justify for America’s Team.

However, this story may not be finished. Several factors still need to fall into place before the move. At the same time, the Cowboys just hired Crosby’s former defensive line coach, a move that could quietly shift the conversation.

Jerry Jones’ hiring of the ex-Raiders coach might change Maxx Crosby’s situation

Amid the Maxx Crosby pursuit, Jerry Jones hired former Raiders defensive line coach Brandon Jordan as a pass rush consultant. Jordan, who goes by BT Jordan professionally, shared the news himself.

“One Chapter Close Another One Opens! I’m Back To The South now! Blessed to be the Pass Rush Consultant for Americas Team!! 🎨,” Jordan captioned the post.

Almost immediately, Crosby jumped into the comments.

“Yessssssssir 🔥🔥🔥,” Crosby wrote under Jordan’s announcement.

Naturally, that reaction only fueled speculation. Jordan and Crosby have worked together since 2019, the same year the Silver and Black drafted Crosby in the fourth round. Their connection started at the very beginning of his NFL journey, and it has remained strong ever since.

Soon after the hiring became official, an old workout video of the two resurfaced online. The clip showed them grinding through drills together during Crosby’s early days in Sin City. Since then, Jordan has continued to guide Crosby during offseason training, and Crosby has openly credited that partnership for shaping his growth as a pass rusher.

Now, Jordan heads to Dallas with a clear task. The Cowboys brought him in under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker to fix a pass rush that failed to deliver last season. America’s Team finished 32nd in points allowed and managed only 35 sacks. Although they ranked second in quarterback pressures with 197, they produced just 108 quarterback hits, and that gap told the real story.

On the other hand, under Brandon Jordan’s watch, Denver led the league with 68 sacks, along with 213 quarterback pressures and 164 quarterback hits.

That difference explains why Jerry Jones made the call and why this hiring could quietly impact Raider Nation’s Crosby situation.