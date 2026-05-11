Cowboys Fans Quickly Give Tom Brady a Reality Check for Brutally Roasting Jerry Jones’ Team

Tom Brady got his chance for revenge on Sunday night during Netflix’s The Roast of Kevin Hart. After being the target of countless jokes at his own roast last year, Brady returned the favour with a sharp and funny set aimed at Hart. The seven-time Super Bowl champion mocked Hart’s loyalty to the Philadelphia Eagles, threw in a jab at Dallas Cowboys fans, and even took a swipe at Draymond Green.

“We actually have some real Eagles fans here.” Tom Brady said on The Roast of Kevin Hart on Sunday night, “Not like Kevin, who only shows up at the big games when the Eagles are playing well. We actually have a name for those people. They’re called Cowboys fans.”

Brady’s joke aimed at the Dallas Cowboys’ long Super Bowl drought, with the franchise not reaching the big game since January 1996. By comparison, Brady entered the NFL in 2000 and went on to win seven Super Bowl titles before retiring in 2023.

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He also completely dominated Jerry Jones’ team during his career, finishing with a perfect 7-0 record against them while averaging 277.9 passing yards, 2.1 touchdowns, and less than one interception per game. As the roast continued, Brady’s jokes got even bolder, including a sharp reference to Kevin Hart’s 2017 cheating scandal while mentioning his upcoming trip to Las Vegas.

“I’m a busy man, but I do have a few words for you before I return to my affairs in Las Vegas,” he said. “Oh, wait, I’m talking about affairs in Las Vegas. Was that off? Not supposed to talk about affairs in Vegas? I think I broke another rule.”

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Brady then gifted the pint-sized Hart a tiny New York Knicks jersey and said, “That’s newborn-size. It fits you.”

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Kevin Hart was ruthless during Tom Brady’s 2024 roast and Brady clearly hasn’t let it slide.

“You said, ‘Time to get comfortable with being uncomfortable,'” Brady said onstage, mocking Hart as host. “Who’s squirming in the highchair now? Put a pillow under there to make you look taller.”

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Tom Brady faces backlash from Cowboys fans online

After Tom Brady made fun of Cowboys fans during Netflix’s roast, many Dallas supporters quickly responded online and reminded him of how his NFL career ended.

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“I was there in Tampa when Dallas ended his career. He can’t stop thinking about the Cowboys.” One fan commented.

Here, the fan was referring to the 2023 NFL wild-card playoff game ended with the Cowboys beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14, ending Brady’s perfect record against the franchise.

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“Forced him to retire after that BTA. We don’t care.” Another fan commented, clearly frustrated with Brady’s jab.

“Dak retired Brady, don’t forget,” a fan commented while pointing to Prescott’s big performance in the game. Prescott threw for 305 yards and scored five total touchdowns with four passing and one rushing. The victory gave Dallas its first road playoff win since 1992 and handed Brady his first loss against the Cowboys.

Meanwhile, Brady and the Buccaneers struggled for most of the night at Raymond James Stadium. Brady finished with 351 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one costly first-half interception. In the second quarter, he threw an end zone interception from the Dallas 5-yard line that stopped Tampa Bay from possibly taking the lead while trailing just 6-0.

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“Last team Brady lost to was the Cowboys, Btw,” another fan commented in reference to the playoff loss, which became Brady’s final NFL game before he announced his retirement on February 1, 2023.

“Dude wins 6 Super Bowls, and the only thing on his mind is @dallascowboys 😒Cowboys live rent-free everywhere,” a fan added.

Brady’s comment may have been a joke, but Cowboys fans were quick to remind him that Dallas got the last laugh in the final game of his career.