Two Former Cowboys Announce Retirements as 29-YO NFL LB Announces Exit From the Sport

Essentials Inside The Story Two former Cowboys players step away from the game within days of each other.

Their exits come during a period of change for the franchise.

The news gives fans another reason to pause and look back.

​​Christian Parker walked into Frisco and made a simple promise to the Cowboys fans. It was time to change the math. He wants a defense that is “multiple,” meaning the Dallas defense would no longer be pegged to a certain scheme. Then, as if the football gods were listening to his call for a fresh start, the roster is suddenly in flux. Two players have announced their retirements within minutes of each other. One, a 29-year-old player, many believed still had years of impact left, especially in the AFC. The other, a name that made fans do a double-take. Because most assumed he was already retired!

First is 29-year-old Logan Wilson, who began his NFL career with the as a third-round pick in the 2020 draft. Over five seasons, he played in 65 games, making 541 tackles and grabbing 11 interceptions. Fans once took him as a major “problem” for offenses across the AFC. Just think back to that afternoon in Pittsburgh in 2021 at Heinz Field, a place the Bengals had barely controlled. But he, a young linebacker, took over the game with 14 tackles and two interceptions off Ben Roethlisberger. It was the day ‘The Governor’ took office. But now he is choosing to sign off way too soon.

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“After a lot of thought and prayer, I’ve decided to officially retire from the NFL,” Logan Wilson wrote. “From being a Wyoming kid with big dreams to hearing my name called in the 3rd round of the 2020 Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals… football gave me more than I ever could have imagined.”

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However, the NFL hardly follows a strict line. And once you look closer at Logan Wilson’s early retirement, the answer to why such an early retirement might not be as sudden as it seems.

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Wilson entered the league much older than other prospects; he was already 23 years old at the time of his draft. This means his peak arrived early and burned faster. So by the time he was fully established as a starter, he was already in an age range when most linebackers are expected to be at their physical best. Take Demetrius Knight Jr., for example, who is entering the same window. So it’s a reminder of how quickly the prime can pass when it starts later than usual.

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Nevertheless, he had a good run in his short time and had played a big role in Cincinnati’s run to Super Bowl LVI, even though they fell short against the .

“That 2021 playoff run was something special — the interception in Tennessee to send us to the AFC Championship, beating Kansas City to win the AFC, and taking the field in the Super Bowl. Those moments and that locker room are something I’ll carry with me forever. And the best part of all, my daughter was born there,” he wrote.

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In his statement, Wilson also talked about his short stint with the Cowboys.

“I’m also thankful for the opportunity to finish this season in Dallas and for the way that locker room welcomed me in,” he wrote.

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The Cowboys acquired him at the 2025 trade deadline for a seventh-round pick. During his brief stint in Dallas, he made an impact in limited action across seven games, contributing 24 tackles and forcing a fumble to close out his career. Last month, on February 20th, the Cowboys released him.

Despite these ups and downs, Wilson is grateful for his journey.

“When I look back on my career, I just feel grateful. Not many Wyoming kids get the chance to live out their dream in the NFL, and I never took a single snap for granted.”

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Former Cowboys player T.Y. Hilton also announced his retirement

He hadn’t taken the field for an NFL snap since 2022, which is why many fans thought that the retirement decision was already made long ago. But on Wednesday, T.Y. Hilton finally made it official. He is stepping away from the game at 36, with a post on X.

“After an incredible journey, it’s time for me to retire from the game of football and begin a new chapter,” Hilton wrote on Wednesday. “Thank you to Mr. Irsay, his family, and the entire Colts organization for believing in a kid from Miami and giving me the opportunity to live out my dream wearing the horseshoe.”

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Hilton joined the league after being picked in the third round of the 2012 draft. Over the years, he became a well-known name among Indianapolis Colts fans.

In his decade-long career with the Colts, he crossed 9,600 receiving yards, logged multiple 1,000-yard seasons, and was a steady scoring threat with 53 touchdowns, while delivering big plays in key moments as well.

While Hilton’s brief tenure with the Cowboys was not as statistically productive as his decade with the Colts, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity, as the Cowboys allowed him to play the game he loves.

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“I also want to thank the Cowboys organization for giving me the opportunity to continue playing the game I love.”

Hilton joined the Cowboys in December 2022. However, he spent most of that season off the field. Even then, he made the most of limited chances, appearing in three games and turning 10 targets into seven catches for 121 yards.

While their time in Dallas was brief, both Wilson and Hilton can leave with their heads held high, finally closing the final chapter of their careers at the sport’s biggest stage.