FIFA Announces Decision That Impacts Jerry Jones’ Cowboys

The AT&T Stadium is all set for the world’s biggest stage. The event promises to put the city on the global map, drawing massive crowds from all over the world. And while the stadium is no stranger to hosting major matchups, a controversial FIFA mandate is forcing Dallas Cowboys‘ owner Jerry Jones to erase his stadium’s very identity.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

AT&T Stadium will host a total of nine matches during the 2026 World Cup, including five group-stage games, two Round of 32 fixtures, one Round of 16 tie, and the first semi-final on July 14, 2026. The controversy, however, arises from the stadium’s temporary name change to “Dallas Stadium” for the event. Fans aren’t fond of this development.

The issue stems from the fact that the stadium isn’t even in Dallas. It’s located in Arlington, Texas, about 20 miles away. Residents of Arlington, whose taxes fund and maintain the stadium, have argued that their sentiments are hurt. They feel their city is being overlooked. Not to mention, during the World Cup, Jones will have to cover all AT&T logos around the building.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Netherlands-Japan (June 14 3 p.m.) England-Croatia (June 17 3 p.m.) Argentina-Austria (June 22 12 p.m.) Japan-UKR/POL/SWE/ALB (June 25 6 p.m.) Argentina-Jordan (June 27 9 p.m.),” Nick Harris shared the five big games scheduled for the tournament.

Social media has been flooded with calls to rename the venue “Arlington Stadium,” though such a change is highly unlikely. FIFA is strict about its sponsorship rules. It prevents non-event sponsors from displaying their names during the tournament, labeling corporate naming rights as “ambush marketing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While fans’ frustration is expected to continue until the World Cup, Arlington’s mayor, Jim Ross, remains unfazed.

“Dallas is the biggest city in North Texas. It makes logical sense to call it the Dallas World Cup. It doesn’t phase me, it doesn’t bother me, I don’t care. “The better Dallas’ reputation is, the better it affects Arlington,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Yet that controversy is not the only storm brewing in Dallas.

Jerry Jones remains optimistic despite the Cowboys’ struggles

The Cowboys are staring down the possibility of missing the playoffs after their disappointing 44-30 loss to the Detroit Lions. However, Jones isn’t letting the math get him down. He admitted he’s aware of the slim chances, but he still likes to “daydream.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I, too, knew what was at stake about our odds of getting in the playoffs. We have a better team than we played last night. We do. Detroit is a good team, but we have a better team. And so can we literally win out? Of course, we can win out. Is it going to be hard? Double, of course, it is to win out,” he said on 105.3 The Fan.

“And a lot of crazy things happen. And so I think very much that we should look at last night with what might have been. And I like to do that. Nothing wrong. I live in a lot of my past, and it never kept me from doing something for the future and present day. So I like to daydream.”

Their playoff chances have dropped to just 9%. While it might seem like a daydream, the Cowboys indeed have some hope. Even though bleak, the team has a chance if it can win its remaining four games. Their odds will jump to around 47%.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the road ahead won’t be simple. Dallas faces the Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders, and New York Giants to close out the season. It will be up to the Cowboys to turn the tables by defeating the Chargers and Vikings and bounce back.