59-Year-Old Troy Aikman Makes Unretirement Statement Very Clear as Philip Rivers Returns to Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have sent shock waves through the league by signing the quarterback Philip Rivers, who retired in 2021. Now, there’s a sudden interest in the retirement status of legends like Troy Aikman. The Cowboys legend revealed his stance on the December 8 episode of Sports Media with Richard Deitsch.

“I have always had the ability to throw a ball whether it’s baseball, football or basketball, I have always had an ability to put where I wanted to put it. And that hasn’t changed. I think my accuracy would still be on target,” Aikman said. “It wouldn’t get there as fast, and I wouldn’t be accurate as far down the field.”

That’s understandable. Aikman retired 25 years ago after winning three Super Bowls with the Cowboys in 12 seasons. He retired at the age of 35 because of persistent back issues that hindered full movement. Troy Aikman revealed how he still has issues throwing far because of a shoulder issue. His stance is clear – he isn’t coming back without issues.

Well, signing a 59-year-old is a bit of an overextension of the Colts’ move. Just one year after he retired in 2001, then Eagles head coach Andy Reid called him in the middle of a broadcast and offered him a place in the franchise as the injured QB Donovan McNabb‘s replacement. Reid was persistent in his pursuit until Troy Aikman talked to San Diego Chargers head coach Norv Turner. Both of them made Reid understand that he could not return.

All of this is happening because of the Colts’ latest head-turning move. Rivers is 44 years old. Even he wasn’t hoping for a comeback in the NFL, head coach Shane Steichen wanted someone he could trust.

Philip Rivers reveals his feelings on comeback

The Colts were preparing for a quarterback situation all season long. They already had Anthony Richardson for three years. But Steichen signed Daniel Jones to a one-year contract and then drafted Notre Dame alumnus Riley Leonard in the sixth round (189th pick) of the 2025 NFL draft. In October, they signed Brett Rypien. But Jones’ injury forced the head coach to go back to the retired veteran, who wasn’t prepared.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA AFC Wild Card Round-Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills Jan 9, 2021 Orchard Park, New York, USA Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers 17 looks on prior to a AFC Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Orchard Park Bills Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRichxBarnesx 15436055

“I wasn’t really hanging on any hope of playing again, I kind of thought that ship had sailed,” Rivers said.

At 44 years old, he is now the oldest quarterback who is almost set to start for them. He retired in 2021 after playing one season for them. But the issue for the Colts lies deeper.

Jones gave them a dream start with an 8-2 record in 10 weeks. But they have lost all three games after the bye week. Now, with 4 weeks remaining, they want to qualify for the playoffs at any cost. Owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon is involved in day-to-day matters, trying to raise the locker room spirit.

With such pressure on his mind, Rivers needs to do a lot. Only unretiring isn’t enough. The Colts are waiting for him to pick the tempo again.