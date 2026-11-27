The deep-seated rivalry between the Cowboys and Eagles took an ugly turn after the latter upset Dallas with a shock victory. It was a rather tough night for a pair of Dallas fans, who fought with an Eagles fan after the game.

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“The Cowboys fan got in dude face cause he kept screaming Go Birds,” a fan said in a video posted on X. “Then the Cowboys fan’s wife mushed buddy in the face. So he whooped both their a–es😂😂😂 #FlyEaglesFly.”

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In the video, the couple can be seen fighting with a rather unruly Eagles fan. On one instance, the latter tosses the male Cowboys fan to the floor, which caused his wife to retaliate. The Eagles fan also attacked her. Two bystanders then intervened, trying to calm down the man.

The Eagles came to Dallas as a struggling team, with only three wins in the bag. It looked like they would have to go back with a loss, as a 21-point deficit stared at them in the second half. However, quarterback Joe Milton (who was previously with the Cowboys) mounted an impressive comeback to post a thrilling 39-38 victory.

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In only a matter of minutes, the tables turned for Dallas.

It began with the Eagles blocking a Dallas punt early in the fourth quarter, returning it for a touchdown. Dallas fired back with a bizarre rushing touchdown from quarterback Dak Prescott, but they had to punt on the next drive and missed a field goal attempt in the following one.

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Philadelphia built on the momentum and scored two touchdowns. Dallas’ costly go-for-it call on a fourth-and-one in the final minute resulted in a sack, and the Eagles sealed the win with a 59-yard field goal by Jake Elliot. Philadelphia racked up 22 points in the fourth quarter alone.

Eagles fans who were dejected all night had something joyous to celebrate on Thanksgiving, courtesy of this valiant effort. Cowboys nation, however, went home heartbroken.

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This is not the only instance of fans from both groups fighting each other. In the previous matchup between the two earlier this season, a lone Cowboys fan exchanged words with Eagles fans, also mocking them by making a flying gesture. A few years ago, a Cowboys fan also sued the Eagles team for negligence after getting assaulted by Eagles fans in the bathroom.

In 2023, two such fans fought nastily with each other in the AT&T Stadium, crashing into the memorabilia stand. There wasn’t much damage to the stand, but the fight was violent.

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If that wasn’t all, head coach Nick Sirianni is all in on the rivalry, too. After the Eagles upset the Cowboys this Thursday, he celebrated in front of the fans right behind him on the sideline. He had to be held back by Philly staffer Dom DiSandro as he tried to charge at a few Cowboys fans.

“We know how to fight,” Sirianni can be heard saying when he was inside the stadium after the game.

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Unfortunately, the security at the AT&T Stadium needs to be amped up. Thursday night’s brawl followed a tragic death because of another fight that occurred only weeks ago

Fan dies days after apparent fight at Cowboys Stadium

Mario Narro, a 36-year-old Cowboys fan, has died days after an alleged fight at AT&T Stadium. It is not confirmed that the fight resulted in his death.

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Narro got into a scuffle on Sunday’s Week 10 game against the 49ers and fell. However, he stayed back to watch the rest of the game. He complained of pain while he was still in the stadium and was sent to the hospital after the issue was brought to the attention of paramedics. He died on Wednesday morning.

“He did have injuries to his abdomen where he was bleeding internally, and you could visibly see on the outside a bulge of blood and bruising,” his niece, Claudia DeLara, told WFAA.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the case on Friday, Nov. 20, during an appearance on Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan.

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“I just got that information, and so we had no record of an incident, and we’ll be obviously looking into that,” Jones said. “My understanding is that the individual went to the game and didn’t feel good at the game, and then left, and [had] been hospitalized. But we weren’t aware of any incident that involved a fan at the game.

“We have quite a surveillance of what’s going on at every aspect of our game. And so it is really rare if we didn’t know of any incident. We’ve got too many people out there. We have 6,000 workers on game day.”

Until the autopsy and the police investigation are complete, questions about how the stadium handled the situation will remain unanswered.