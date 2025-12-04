Final Injury Report for Cowboys vs Lions: Will George Pickens, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Trevon Diggs Play in Week 14 TNF Game?

Just a few hours remain for the Dallas Cowboys to face off against the Detroit Lions in the highly anticipated Week 14 matchup. The Cowboys are coming off a win, but the team is dealing with some injury concerns heading into the game. Similarly, the Lions also face a similar situation without a key player on their roster. Both teams have been closely monitoring their injury situations, with a final update on the injury front before the kickoff.

The Cowboys were hoping to see cornerback Trevon Diggs back on the field against the Lions. But he is ruled out and placed on the injury reserve due to a knee injury. As for defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, his return remains questionable with a hamstring injury.

“Trevon Diggs wanted to play Thursday night, but it seems the team needs to see more of him in practice. Jadeveon Clowney is a game-time decision. Brian Schottenheimer said they’ll give Clowney every chance to play,” Calvin Watkins reported on X.

As for WR George Pickens, he was on the injury report earlier this week because of his knee and calf injuries. The WR was listed as limited for Monday but returned to full participant status on both Tuesday and Wednesday. The Cowboys fans will see Pickens in full action during the TNF game vs the Lions.

As for Clowney, the coach has previously stated that the team will need more time to monitor his condition during practice. A final decision on his availability will likely be made before the game.

LT Tyler Guyton (ankle) is also ruled out of the game. He sustained a high ankle sprain in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12. This also kept him back from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day.

Another player listed as questionable is safety Malik Hooker, who is dealing with back issues. While the Cowboys have played without these players before and still managed to win, they’ll hope for the same in their next game against the Lions, who may also be playing without one of their key contributors.

Will Amon-Ra St. Brown play in the game against the Cowboys?

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is officially listed as questionable with a sprained ankle and is expected to be a game-time decision for Week 14. He suffered the injury in the first quarter of Detroit’s 31–24 Thanksgiving loss to the Green Bay Packers.

“I know this, if he can play, he’ll play. That’s the best way to say it.” Head coach Dan Campbell said about the WR’s situation.

In the meantime, the Lions will expect Jameson Williams to step into a larger role. However, it will be a tough situation without St. Brown, who has been a reliable weapon with 75 catches for 884 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

With the playoff race tightening, the Lions may choose to rest him if there’s any risk of worsening the injury.

Detroit’s challenge gets tougher with four other key players already ruled out. Safety Kerby Joseph (knee), receiver Kalif Raymond (ankle), tight end Brock Wright (neck), and tight end Shane Zylstra (knee) will all miss the game. With so many injuries piling up, this game will be a tough one for the Lions.