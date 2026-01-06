brand-logo
Cowboys Fire Defensive Coordinator Matt Eberflus: Contract, Salary, NFL Earnings & More

Jan 6, 2026

The one-year, horrifying run of the Cowboys and DC Matt Eberflus has finally come to an end. NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the news on X, reporting:

Sources: Dallas Cowboys fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. Cowboys now will be going on their fourth different defensive coordinator in four seasons.”

That single post opened up a big question about money and contracts. The Cowboys hired Eberflus on a one-year deal last January, hoping his experience as a former head coach would stabilize the defense. Instead, Dallas endured defensive woes like they had not seen in years.

Because Eberflus was only on a one-year contract as defensive coordinator, the Cowboys do not owe him long-term money the way they would with a fired head coach. The exact value of his DC salary has not been made public. However, his past earnings give us a good idea of his market value and what he likely commanded in Dallas.

As the Chicago Bears’ head coach, Eberflus reportedly earned around 4.5 million dollars per year, according to Marca.

