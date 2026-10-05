5 Things We Learned From Cowboys-Texans Game: CeeDee Lamb Makes History, Schottenheimer’s Adjustments & More

The Dallas Cowboys managed to redeem themselves after their 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week, improving to 2-2 with Sunday’s victory. While the final score shows a close 4-point margin, what made Dallas’ win truly memorable was how they turned the game around in the second half. Here are five key takeaways from the Cowboys-Texans matchup that stood out.

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CeeDee Lamb’s Historic, Career-High Performance

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been one of the most consistent bright spots of the Cowboys’ offense, recording 17 catches for 189 yards in his hometown against the Texans.

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The 27-year-old had one of the best games of his career and elevated his season totals to a career-high and league-high 46 targets, 37 catches, and 498 receiving yards in four games. His receiving yards are the most through the first four games of a season in Cowboys history.

Javonte Williams’ Second-Half Touchdowns

Running back Javonte Williams also made an impact in Week 4, scoring three touchdowns in the second half of the game. Dallas had been trailing by a double-digit deficit till the end of the second quarter, with the only six points stemming from Brandon Aubrey’s converted kicks in the first half.

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But Houston’s defense began to waver in the third quarter, allowing Lamb to make a 30-yard reception that catapulted Dallas into the red zone. Williams took over after that, converting the drive with an 8-yard touchdown run. He scored his second TD of the day with a one-yard rush at the end of the third quarter and a third two-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter, which finally put Dallas in the lead (27-23).

George Pickens Gained Momentum

Both the Cowboys wide receivers had a great showing in the second half, which Dallas dominated. Although the Texans’ defense limited George Pickens to zero catches in the first quarter, the receiver broke out of the rut on the first possession after halftime. He caught a 53-yard deep throw by Prescott despite being covered by Houston cornerback Kamari Lassiter, bringing the Cowboys to the 11-yard line.

Lassiter also drew two penalties, which further tilted the game to Dallas’ advantage. As head coach Brian Schottenheimer pointed out, Pickens played the perfect decoy, allowing Lamb to make the flashier plays.

“CeeDee played the way he always plays: dynamite,” Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said. “The beauty of our offense is if you want to try to take away George or try to take away CeeDee, we got another guy over there that’s pretty good. When George got his opportunity, what does George do? He makes plays.”

Brian Schottenheimer’s Adjusted Playcalling

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer took responsibility for the Cowboys’ loss in Rio, admitting that he “overcoached” Dak Prescott. He advised the quarterback to take what he believed was the safer approach and throw the ball away instead of trying to progress with the drive, a decision that backfired in the worst way possible.

But in Week 4, the head coach completely shifted his approach after seeing the Cowboys’ initial offensive scheme stall against Houston’s defense. Rather than forcing a broken game plan, Schottenheimer allowed the offense to flow naturally, exploiting gaps in the Texans’ defense to steadily erase the deficit.

“I wanted this game. I didn’t think we needed this game. Rio doesn’t define us as a football team,” Schottenheimer said after the game. “But I wanted this game. Why? Because these guys came back off a ten-hour trip; the Ravens I think, played at home today; we played on the road. We play Thursday night. We’ll play anybody anywhere. And we’re looking forward to that. But Rio had nothing to do with this game; this game stood by itself.”

Dallas’ Defense Could Be Better

The Cowboys’ defense struggled significantly against Houston, giving up a total of 397 yards. That’s the highest mark Dallas has allowed so far this season. While the Texans converted three of their 10 third-down attempts, Dallas managed to hold them off with zero fourth-downs.

Texans QB C.J. Stroud was efficient through the air, completing 21 of his 31 passes and averaging an impressive 11.2 yards per attempt. In comparison, Dak Prescott completed 32 of 45 passes for a 7.4-yard average.