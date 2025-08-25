Former Cowboys Star Gives Candid Answer to Rejecting Commanders Amid Strong Retirement Thoughts

A championship window can close almost overnight in the NFL. No one feels that more acutely than a veteran keenly aware of his own legacy. So when DeMarcus Lawrence, after 11 long seasons of being a Cowboys’ stalwart, made a choice that was anything but obvious. Lawrence was staring down not only a fork in his football journey, but a chance to join a ready-made contender. For him, the path forward required more than just chasing rings. It meant asking what truly matters at the twilight of a storied career.

In the storm of 2025 free agency, Lawrence had what many would see as a dream scenario. The Washington Commanders, fresh off a stunning 12-5 season and a deep playoff run, called Lawrence. “Had an opportunity to, you know, sign with Washington. And it was like… that’s a championship contender team,” Lawrence recalled recently on The Pivot Podcast. Commanders’ HC Dan Quinn had three years in his belt as the DC for Dallas, during which time he saw Lawrence’s Pro Bowl pedigree up close. On paper, the move made perfect sense. But Lawrence thought otherwise. What came next revealed the inner calculus of a player who refuses to be defined by anyone else’s expectations.

As Lawrence further added on the podcast, “me personally, I’m not no bandwagon guy. You know, I’m not going to sit here and, you know, jump on the team because ya’ll have a good opportunity to go to the championship. It’s more or like, well, ‘what am I needed for?’ If Ya’ll already got that type of team, like ya’ll don’t need me, you know?” We know how the rest of that story went. The Seattle Seahawks swooped in on Lawrence and signed him to a three-year, $42 million deal. For Lawrence, that decision was rooted in “bringing my attitude and my personality to a team to help us get to where we need to be.”

For the Seahawks, this context is powerful. Here is a 4x Pro Bowler, with a whopping 61.5 sacks. And even with a reputation as a tone-setting defensive leader, he turned down an easier path to a title. Lawrence wants a chance to build, not just inherit, a contender. Seattle hasn’t made the playoffs since 2022. But they now have new faces on both offense and defense, and Lawrence as a centerpiece. The goal is not merely to make noise but to leave a lasting impression.

via Imago DeMarcus Lawrence, Credits: Instagram @seahawks

The Seahawks’ pursuit of Lawrence wasn’t just about replacing lost production. HC Mike McDonald was visibly impressed at training camp. “He’s like the best drill player I’ve ever seen in my life. … The intent of what he’s trying to create, and that’s the standard that he’s setting for our front, so the guys don’t have any choice but to fall in line.” Even in his 12th season, Lawrence is setting a relentless tone, leading by example. Lawrence’s recent years with Cowboys were marked not by eye-popping sack totals, but by consistency and influence. He made two Pro Bowls (2022, 2023) in Dallas with 6 and 4 sacks, respectively.

While DeMarcus Lawrence has become the standard-bearer for the Seahawks, it’s also notable that this move almost didn’t happen. Had it not been for Lawrence’s camp egging him on, he might have hung up his cleats after the Cowboys.

Almost, but… DeMarcus Lawrence’s retirement story

After 11 long seasons, retirement was a real consideration for Lawrence. Thoughts about handing it up ran strong as he admitted, “I was pretty close.” Lawrence had offers (case in point: the Commanders), but he wasn’t going to a place that might not need his skills because of their own talented depth charts. While he contemplated retirement, the Lawrence household intervened. As Lawrence further added, “thankful for my family, you know, my kids and my wife weren’t ready for me to hang it up. You know, they told me like, ‘why not give it another try?’” And that’s exactly what he did.

For Lawrence, the calculus was more than physical readiness or chasing one last payday. It was about purpose: about ensuring his next chapter had meaning and that his final act would be on his terms. He was sure he would not be able to win a Super Bowl with Dallas, even though he called it his home. “I’m forever gonna be there, but I know for sure I’m not going to win a Super Bowl there. So, yeah… we here.” Another “deciding factor” for his NFL continuation was the opportunities he got after Dallas. As he put it back in March, “just these opportunities coming around, people still believe in my type of ball, people still want to see me out there on the field. If that’s what they want, give it to them.” And this drive brought him to the Seahawks.

For Seattle, Lawrence’s decision is a reset button. It’s a chance to build the defense around a voice that’s lived both stardom and setback. Offseason injuries and roster churn mean the challenge is real. But for a team desperate to escape the shadow of the last few lost seasons, Lawrence’s arrival signals a culture shift as much as a tactical one. Looking ahead, Lawrence’s choice to prioritize building over jumping on the bandwagon might be the spark the Seahawks, and he himself needed the most.