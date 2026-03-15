Former Cowboys Star Clears Feelings on Stephen A. Smith’s Presidential Run After ESPN Host’s Final Decision

Essentials Inside The Story Former Cowboys star makes a financial claim about a potential Stephen A. Smith run

Smith previously entertained 2028 bid amid rising political speculation

Smith may chose around $40M media earnings over a financial loss in a campaign

While Stephen A. Smith has conquered the world of sports analysis, a former Cowboys star is now revealing the serious financial backing that could help him conquer the White House. Given this growing influence, one former Cowboys star has given his take on a potential presidential run, adding a financial layer to the conversation.

“I take it seriously,” Wiley told VIBE magazine as per their Instagram post. “I know people with billions who support him and have huge political pull. They’re ready to back him if he chooses to go all the way. He can do it, and honestly, he’s more qualified than some of the worst we’ve had.”

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Otherwise known for his banter with Dan Orlovsky on the First Take show, this take from the Cowboys legend added insight into how serious this campaign could turn out to be.

Stephen A. Smith’s political speculation did not appear overnight. The ESPN personality himself fueled the conversation after repeatedly saying he would consider running for U.S. president if the political climate demanded it.

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Following the 2024 election, Smith admitted he would “entertain” a potential run in 2028 if he believed he had a “legitimate” shot at winning. He also noted that if he ever stepped into the race, it would likely be as a Democrat, despite often describing himself politically as an independent capitalist.

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The chatter only intensified once major political figures began referencing his name. During a town hall discussion, even former President Donald Trump said he would “love to see him run” for the White House.

Smith later admitted he was “aghast” at the endorsement, though he acknowledged the attention it generated. His name even surfaced in early hypothetical polling for the 2028 Democratic primary, where he drew modest support in the 1-2% range.

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At the 2025 National Association of Broadcasters event, Smith stated that he had “no desire to be a politician” but did not entirely rule out the possibility of running in the future.

He noted that politicians are often “professional beggars,” emphasizing the compromises required in politics that might conflict with his independent voice.

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Imago LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 23: Marcellus Wiley, attends 6th Annual PingPong4Purpose at Dodger Stadium on August 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xFayexSadoux: Image Credit: Imago

Having spent a decade in the NFL with teams like the Buffalo Bills, San Diego Chargers (now Los Angeles Chargers), Dallas Cowboys, and Jacksonville Jaguars, Marcellus Wiley understands the pressures of public life. In 147 games, he notched 44 sacks and earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2001.

Wiley’s insight provides an outside perspective on the crossover between media influence and political ambition, especially in an era where unconventional candidates have successfully entered the political arena. Famously, Kanye West had embarked on such a campaign in 2020, which ultimately didn’t end well. Following that, the rapper did not run in 2024.

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Wiley’s support underscores Smith’s credibility and influence. This perspective sets the stage for Smith’s own clarification, offering insight into how the media personality views a potential 2028 presidential run.

Stephen A. Smith clears the air on a 2028 presidential run during podcast appearance

Speculation about a Smith presidential run has circulated for over a year, fueled by his occasional political commentary and high-profile media presence. Before Wiley’s comments, on March 10, Smith addressed the topic directly during Sean Hannity’s Hang Out with Sean Hannity podcast, providing a long-awaited final decision on the matter.

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“Let me put the presidential aspirations to bed,” Smith said. “If I have to give up my money, it’s not happening.”

Smith’s media career, including his roles at ESPN, SiriusXM, YouTube, and other platforms, reportedly earns him around $40 million annually. Giving up that level of influence and financial security, he explained, outweighs any potential political pursuit at this time.

This stance represents a shift from his earlier comments in 2024 and 2025, when he had suggested he might consider running depending on national circumstances.

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Feb 16, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Stephen A coach Stephen A. Smith looks on against Team Shannon during the All-Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY SportsSmith also shared which leaders he respects in the 2028 field, mentioning Maryland Governor Wes Moore, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He particularly praised Rubio for his leadership qualities but stopped short of making any personal endorsements.

Currently, a Stephen A. Smith presidential run remains purely speculative. Despite social media buzz, public encouragement, and interest from potential backers, Smith has confirmed he will not pursue a 2028 campaign, citing career and financial considerations.

He continues to hold a prominent place in sports media, tackling both athletic and political topics, while voices like Wiley’s keep the conversation alive about the intersection of celebrity, media influence, and political ambition in modern America.