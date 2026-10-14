Cowboys’ Former First-Round Pick Mazi Smith Left Without an NFL Team After Struggling AFC Team Cuts Him

The Miami Dolphins are sitting at 0-5, looking for answers to salvage their season, and they are starting with a roster shakeup. As part of those changes, the struggling AFC franchise released a former first-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys to make room for defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson.

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“The #Dolphins have released DT Mazi Smith, the former #Cowboys first-round pick, who had been on Miami’s practice squad,” NFL insider Ari Meirov reported on X.

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Mazi Smith has played for three NFL teams during his career: the Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, and Miami Dolphins. The Cowboys selected him with the 26th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But that run ended in November 2025 when they traded him to the Jets as part of the deal involving defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

The Jets later released Smith in August 2026 ahead of their roster cutdowns. He then joined the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad on September 1 and appeared in just one game against the Minnesota Vikings before being released by the team after they signed defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson in his place.

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Across four NFL seasons, Smith has played 43 games and made 20 starts. He has recorded 57 total tackles, including 31 solo tackles and 26 assisted tackles, along with seven tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, and two sacks.

Smith’s release is not the only move the Dolphins made during their bye week. Miami also released running back Jarquez Hunter from their practice squad for the second time. Earlier, Miami traded for Hunter and sent wide receiver Tutu Atwell back to the Los Angeles Rams.

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The Dolphins later released Hunter when they finalized their 53-player roster, but then brought him back to the practice squad. Now, they have decided to let him go again and have brought quarterback Brady Cook back to the practice squad instead.

The team also made another move by bringing back defensive tackle Kenneth Grant from injured reserve on October 10. But for now, Smith is looking for a new home, and a team looking for defensive depth could take a chance on him.

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But these are not the only changes happening within the Dolphins’ team.

Miami Dolphins Roster Moves Ahead of Week 6

The Miami Dolphins made a change to their wide receiver group by releasing Ryan Miller and claiming Jared Wayne from the Houston Texans. Miller helped the team mainly on special teams and also caught Malik Willis’ first touchdown pass for Miami.

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His release means the Dolphins will have another spot available for a receiver, and it could open the door for Caleb Douglas to return. Douglas had missed the previous three games because of an ankle injury.

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Jared Wayne gives Miami another option at wide receiver. He has played for the Texans and previously worked with Dolphins offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik during the 2024 season. Their past working relationship could help Wayne adjust to Miami’s offense more easily. The Dolphins will hope he can contribute as they try to improve their results this season.

These changes come after head coach Jeff Hafley outlined possible roster moves following the team’s tough loss against the Bengals.

“I think it will be a good time for us to look hard and evaluate the players, evaluate the scheme, evaluate how we’re coaching, evaluate what certain guys can do, and take a hard look and then come back and go back to work,” Jeff Hafley said to the media after the game. “It’s going to be who we are. We’re going to roll up our sleeves, and this group’s going to work. And I know that they’re going to.”

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Now, it will be interesting to see how well the team performs with all these changes in its next game against the Jets, who have a 2-3 record.