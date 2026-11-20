Few settings promise more raw energy than AT&T Stadium when the Dallas Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers. The roar of more than 80,000 fans, the weight of a storied playoff-tinged rivalry, the ritual of jerseys, face paint, and trash talk: it is a spectacle built on passion. But passion has a way of crossing lines.

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During the Week 10 Cowboys vs. 49ers game, an altercation broke out inside the stadium involving two fans. Within days, what looked like one more flash of temper at a high-stakes game became something no one in the building could have imagined.

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At the start of the game, 36-year-old Mario Narro got into a physical altercation with another spectator and fell, via staff writer Timia Cobb of Dallas News. Despite that, Narro remained in the stands to watch the entire game, which the 49ers won 46-40.

Afterward, he began complaining of pain. His friend immediately flagged down stadium paramedics, who treated him at the scene before transporting him to Medical City Arlington Hospital.

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Two days after the game, on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, Narro’s family contacted Arlington police to file a report on the altercation at the stadium. However, before they could take his statement, Narro passed away around noon at the hospital on Wednesday, November 18.

In the immediate aftermath, Arlington police upgraded the case to an active death investigation.

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On Friday, November 20, 2026, the authorities publicly released details of the incident. Meanwhile, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office is also conducting an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death, while police continue investigating and have not yet identified the other fan involved.

Fan altercations, though, are nothing new in the league. Earlier this month, a violent brawl erupted between 49ers and Raiders fans outside Levi’s Stadium following the game.

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Altercations broke out across the stands and concourse areas during the game, prompting security and police to eject 45 spectators.

But the most severe violence occurred outside, in Red Lot 1 after the game, where multiple combatants were seen trading punches, leaving at least two people knocked unconscious on the pavement while a man repeatedly punched and kicked one of the motionless victims.

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Police later arrested six individuals for public intoxication, four for disturbing the peace by fighting, and one for narcotics possession.

As for the injuries, two individuals were reportedly transported to a local hospital and later released. Police noted that several victims declined to cooperate with investigators, though detectives continue reviewing video evidence to identify additional suspects.

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Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers condemned the violence, stating that they enforce a “zero-tolerance policy for violence at Levi’s Stadium” and praising police and guest services for their response.

The Cowboys and AT&T Stadium, by contrast, have not issued an official statement regarding Mario Narro’s death. Media outlets, including The Independent, have reached out to AT&T Stadium management for comment following the public release of the police report, but neither the venue nor the Cowboys has formally responded.