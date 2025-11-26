FOX Makes Cowboys’ 28M Viewership Announcement Amid Jerry Jones’ Thanksgiving Decision

Essentials Inside The Story @Cowboys-Eagles matchup delivers massive Week 12 viewership surge

The Dallas Cowboys’ matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles last week has done wonders in the league. Jerry Jones’ team is already responsible for 2 of the 3 most-watched games of this season. And it’s not even Thanksgiving, and the Cowboys-Eagles game has only raised the bar higher.

As reported by FOX Sports, the Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles game in Week 12 drew an impressive 28.4 million viewers. The number peaked at around 7:30 to 7:45 PM during the game. Interestingly, this year’s game had 10% more viewers than last year’s Week 12 game broadcast on FOX (25,187,000 viewers).

With the Cowboys returning with a revamped defense and the Eagles looking to strengthen their position, this was one of the most anticipated games, and that explains the rise in viewership numbers. It was a double win for the Cowboys, who walked away with a 24-21 win.

The Cowboys’ season-opening 24-20 loss to the Eagles drew 28.3 million viewers. And call it because of the Micah Parsons controversy or any other reason, the Cowboys-Packers also pulled in 26.9 million audience.

Still, the winner remains the rematch between the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs after the Super Bowl, which drew 33.8 million viewers as per Pro Football Talk. Now, the Cowboys might break yet another viewership record on Thanksgiving Day.

This year, several industry experts predicted that the Cowboys vs. Chiefs matchup on November 28 could attract 50 million or more.

“Could the NFL have planned the Thanksgiving late-afternoon window any better as it tries to scale the Mount Everest of regular-season TV ratings—a seemingly unattainable 50 million viewers?” Gary Myers predicted.

If this happens, the Cowboys could break their own record this year. Their game against the New York Giants in 2022 recorded 42.1 million viewers, becoming the most-watched regular-season game ever.

It’s an exciting time to be a Cowboys fan, and even owner Jerry Jones has some bold claims.

Jerry Jones made a bold claim before the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving game

The game on Turkey Day is special for the league, and every year, new fans who don’t usually watch football tune in. This time, the Cowboys vs. Chiefs matchup already has plenty of hype. And the Cowboys owner, who is aware of the potential to attract even more new viewers, wants to take that extra step to promote his team.

“I’ll put the Cowboys in a poodle magazine. I’ll put them in any house organ that is moving out there,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “You say, ‘Well, maybe you don’t have that many fans over in that area.’ But when they do catch a look, then they’re positive about the Cowboys, because they saw it in their point of interest.”

“That’s the way you do it. So, on Thanksgiving Day, you got a huge amount of that audience that doesn’t watch games most of the time, so a lot of them will be Cowboys fans, and I like that.”

Notably, the Cowboys have been a Thanksgiving staple much like the Detroit Lions, and this year is no exception. And whether the Cowboys break the viewership record, they will win over some new fans. They already have a massive fan following in different cities. However, the real win for Dallas will be clinching a win against the Chiefs, and that remains to be seen.