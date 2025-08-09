FOX-NFL Reporter Explores Cheerleading for Cowboys as Career Option After Contract Decision

When Jimmy Johnson decided to hang it up, it wasn’t just the end of an era for the Cowboys legend, but also the closing of a chapter on 31 years in broadcasting — 17 of which were spent with the same Fox crew. The Hall of Fame coach, who once led Dallas to back-to-back Super Bowl titles in XXVII and XXVIII, announced he was stepping away. And it felt a little more personal for FOX reporter Charissa Thompson.

Thompson shared a string of Instagram stories. First came the repost of Fox Sports’ thank-you graphic—“Gonna miss you, coach,” she wrote, followed by a snapshot of her and Johnson trading dance moves while Rob Gronkowski tried to keep up. “You are my favorite dance partner,” she teased additionally. Then came a behind-the-scenes Sunday Night Football clip, with Thompson calling Johnson “a vibe” and admitting Sundays won’t be the same without him.

It was a heartfelt goodbye, but her recent story hints she might not be done with the Cowboys’ sidelines just yet. Thompson might have turned her career into something new. Posting a photo on her Instagram Stories, from the Cowboys’ locker room, she’s seen right in the middle of the Cowboys cheerleaders, with pom-poms and big smiles all around. “Had a great day at work! Told the @dccheerleaders if they ever need me to fill in, I’m available,” she wrote. Judging by the reaction in that room, she wouldn’t exactly have trouble cutting.

That’s classic Charissa. Able to shift from heartfelt to hilarious without missing a beat. It’s the same energy she brings to the “Calm Down” podcast with Erin Andrews, where the two recently shared stories about offseason hangouts with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. When a fan asked how they keep their cool around NFL megastars, Thompson didn’t sugarcoat it. “I’m a sports fan and dramatic finishes, and no matter who it is, next week, it could be the opposite in terms of who I’m rooting for.”

From calling plays on the sidelines to calling out lazy dating habits, Thompson’s range is the real deal, now stretching into the Dallas Cowboys. She’s as comfortable breaking down a two-minute drill as she is giving life advice that resonates with fans and celebrities alike. She’s building a brand that stretches way beyond the broadcast booth.

Charissa Thompson shuts down exit rumors with new deal.

Charissa Thompson has officially put to rest any rumors about her leaving FOX, despite showing her interest as a Dallas Cowboys fan. The veteran broadcaster, who splits her time between FOX’s NFL Kickoff on Sundays and Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football, confirmed she’s not going anywhere. “No, I’m not leaving Fox. I was never leaving Fox,” she told Erin Andrews on their Calm Down podcast in late April. Moreover, she has long referred to the network as her “longest relationship” and joked she wants to “die at the sports network’s studio lot on Pico Boulevard in Los Angeles.”

Her contract extension comes as FOX moves into a new NFL season with some lineup changes to its long-running NFL Sunday pregame show, which has been the No. 1 studio program for 31 years. Other NFL media partners could have replaced either Thompson or Andrews, so keeping them under the FOX banner is a win for the network. According to Front Office Sports, the new deal ensures Thompson will remain on the network for years to come. “Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson… Now both are scoring lucrative contract extensions with FOX before the start of the new NFL season,” reported Michael McCarthy and Ryan Glasspiegel.

Hence, established herself as one of the most visible and versatile faces in sports media. As the 2025 NFL season approaches, fans can expect to see Thompson balancing her on-air duties while also keeping the door open as a Cowboys cheerleader.