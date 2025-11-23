Fresh Details Emerge on Marshawn Kneeland’s Death Amid Ex-Cowboys DE’s Update

The Dallas Cowboys and the NFL world are still recovering from the tragic passing of Defensive End Marshawn Kneeland on November 6, 2025. As the world continues to mourn the loss, new details have surfaced about the incident. Traffic camera and witnesses have revealed an in-depth version of the tragic incident

As reported by The Dallas Morning News, the Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Preston Hagaman was the first to spot Kneeland’s black Dodge Charger. It was speeding near Dallas North Tollway and Frankford Road. This was on November 5th, late at night. To be more specific, after 10:30 p.m.

The Cowboys DE was reportedly driving at 145 mph before leaving Headquarters Drive. Reports shared that he made multiple unsafe lane changes as he passed other vehicles. This was perhaps what alarmed the officials. This was the beginning of the chase, but the trooper lost sight of him near Lebanon Road. That is when Hagaman requested the North Texas Tollway Authority to track his vehicle using surveillance cameras.

The police were deeply upset that it was a Cowboys player. “When I heard who it was, I was like nah,” one officer was heard saying in the footage.

As per the reports, the cameras showed Kneeland crashing into another vehicle. He narrowly hit a pickup truck as he tried to speed past it. The truck eventually came to a stop in the right lane. The female driver of the truck later shared her point of view in the footage.

Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 28: Western Michigan defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 28, 2024, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 28 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2402280982

“This is unreal,” she shared. “I saw him and I tried to get back over cause I’m like, oh, he’s not stopping. He just hit me, then he started running.”

She was scared. But fortunately, the woman wasn’t hurt, and she declined any medical treatment. The traffic footage further showed Kneeland running from the scene twice. He first ran and crossed a parking lot. But he returned briefly to his car before running back again.

The search went on for over an hour, during which they got multiple reports from pedestrians. There was more chaos and confusion, as seen in the footage. By then, Kneeland had already sent goodbye texts to his family, which immediately raised concerns. His girlfriend even reportedly contacted the official, informing them about the player’s situation.

Police later reportedly used geolocation and thermal sensors to find a figure inside a portable toilet around 1:32 a.m.

The 24-year-old’s sudden passing certainly came as a shock to the Dallas Cowboys and the NFL world.

The Cowboys take care of their own

Both Stephen Jones and Jerry Jones have shared that the franchise plans to work closely with Kneeland’s family to honor his memory. His girlfriend, Catalina Mancera, who is expecting their child, recently had a request from fans on social media.

“As I continue honoring Marshawn’s memory, I’m trying to gather as many photos and memories of him as possible,” she wrote. “If you have any pictures of Marshawn, whether they’re recent, old, funny, or meaningful. I would truly appreciate it if you could share them with me. Every photo helps me hold onto a piece of him and the beautiful impact he had on all of us.”

In the game between the Raiders and Cowboys, both teams’ players wore shirts bearing Kneeland’s face during their pre-game warm-up, while the Raiders jerseys carried a number for a suicide prevention helpline. QB Dak Prescott, who has already come close to grief like this, shared his words of strength.

“It was a blessing to be out here, this is where the healing happens for me. We love Marshawn, we’re going to continue to shine a light for him and we’re blessed to continue his light for him.”

Kneeland’s death has left an irreplaceable void in the hearts of his teammates, family, and fans alike.