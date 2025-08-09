From Patriots’ Cast-Off to Cowboys’ Catalyst: What to Expect From Joe Milton III vs. Rams

The joint practice with the Rams was the prelude to expectations from Joe Milton III for the Dallas Cowboys. As Cowboys WR Jalen Brooks raced under Milton’s missile, making a diving grab and rolling into the end zone, the sideline erupted. For a split second, it was easy to forget this was just a preseason practice. For Milton, Dallas’ new backup QB, it was a defining moment, and a tantalizing hint at what could come next when he takes the field against the Rams.

Joe Milton comes to Dallas with more than a reputation for throwing 90-yard passes. He arrives with a prove-it-now mentality after a short stint with the Patriots. And he has just the right energy driving him for the preseason matchup against the Rams. “I’m very excited. … just another opportunity to get out there with a new team, new bunch of guys that I been studying, been learning with, just been through the grind with, and they going to do whatever it takes.” And his performance in camp so far has been a major cause for optimism.

Unlocking the mechanics fix

Milton is all in for the Dallas offense and play calls. While the Patriots worked with longer play calls, Dallas fits better for Milton. “Over here, it pretty much goes back to my high school and college days, one word is a whole concept.” The hope has been that the Cowboys’ vertical-heavy scheme might better hide his mechanical imperfections. Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer and QB coach Steve Shimko have both been in awe of his arm. Milton’s throws had clocked 62 mph back at the NFL combine, and his deep passes regularly travel 70 yards or more in the air. Yet, for all his physical freakishness, he’s still a developmental prospect. Milton is prone to accuracy and reading problems, the same flaws that left him a sixth-round pick and New England’s third-stringer a year ago.

Joe Milton at the Cowboys' training camp.

But in Dallas’ aggressive scheme, where vertical plays are the norm, Milton’s strength syncs up perfectly. The Cowboys don’t need a game manager; they want a backup who can inject genuine upside if his number is called. Milton’s willingness to unleash deep balls fits right in HC Schotty’s offensive philosophy, often prioritizing arm talent over conservative decision-making.

The Patriots’ development dividend

Joe Milton’s lone NFL appearance for the Pats came in last season’s finale. Stepping in for Drake Maye, he completed 22 of 29 throws for 241 yards and two TDs (one passing and the other rushing) against the playoff-bound Bills. This season in camp, Dallas coaches see a refined player, one who’s used his New England apprenticeship to quietly polish fundamentals and grow more comfortable in NFL systems.

As coach Shimko had noted recently, “With Joe, it’s just a matter of reps and seeing those different things. It’s only his second year, but his knowledge and his growth has been amazing. I’m talking to those guys from New England last year to the point where he is now, you can see the work [put] into it and just his IQ in general is very, very high.” With Milton now poised to shine against the Rams, that internal development may prove as important as any arm talent.

The training camp buzz and injury watch

Milton’s camp ascension has been swift. Flashing elite traits and drawing astonished reactions from the coaches and teammates, he’s earned both second-team and first-team reps as the Cowboys exercise caution with Dak Prescott. Prescott on the other hand, has been pushing Milton to treat camp as if it were a real matchup, and the QB1 sees immense growth in his backup. “He ran a lot of plays out there… they were very much on the time clock… He’s grown a lot.” And Milton is already a big believer of Prescott as well.

Just recently, Milton’s camp progress was briefly derailed by a thumb injury sustained in the joint practice. It was an ominous moment for a team coping with multiple QB injuries in recent years. But after precautionary tests and a day of rest, Milton came back to practise and was cleared to play Saturday’s (August 9) opener.

The anti-backup: What makes Milton different

In the past, Cooper Rush was the model of reliability for Dallas. Not flashy, but steady. Rush went 9-5 as a starter and avoided mistakes, but averaged just around 6.5 air yards per attempt. Joe Milton brings the opposite energy: A big, mobile, fearlessly aggressive passer capable of elevating the playbook, and not just managing it.

Those in camp envision a backup who can deliver plays in clutch moments. If Dak Prescott is down for the count again with injury, Milton has the skills to mount a strong offense. While there’s still a lot of experience points to be added, coach Shimko notes that Milton doesn’t make the same mistake twice. “Some of the things he hasn’t seen before, so he’s a little late reacting, but the next time he sees it, he’s on it, he’s money.”

As the Cowboys prep for Saturday’s preseason opener, Joe Milton II embodies both risk and reward. He’s a player whose spectacular throws could transform a game, but whose rawness means every snap is a learning opportunity. Dallas may no longer settle for a safety net when planning their backup quarterback spot. If Milton capitalizes on his talents, his journey from Patriots’ third-string cast-off to Cowboys’ offensive catalyst may just be beginning.