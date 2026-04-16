Cowboys Future Under Threat as Arlington Council Prepares to Vote on AT&T Stadium’s Lease

The Arlington City Council is considering making an important financial decision, which will help retain the AT&T Stadium and the Dallas Cowboys team in the city. The team’s current agreement runs through 2039, but talks are underway to extend it to 2055. Mayor Jim Ross says the goal is simple: to keep “America’s Team” in Arlington despite growing pressure for upgrades.

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“Arlington paid $325M to help build AT&T Stadium for the Dallas Cowboys. Now, the Arlington City Council will vote on whether to spend hundreds of millions to keep them.” WFAA posted on X.

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CBS Texas reported the same, noting that the final decision to keep the Cowboys here will be voted on by the Arlington City Council at next Tuesday’s city council meeting.

“We learned earlier tonight that Arlington could ask residents to contribute $273 million toward AT&T Stadium improvements.” CBS Texas reported. “Next week, the City Council will meet to consider upgrading the stadium and surrounding areas to keep the Cowboys in Arlington through 2055. The Cowboys in this scenario would be paying $750 million to help upgrade the stadium under the agreement, yet to be voted on.”

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The city plans to cover its $273 million share using money from venue taxes that voters already approved years ago. These funds come from both the 2004 Cowboys Complex Development Project and the 2016 Texas Rangers Complex Development Project, according to WFAA.

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Subsequently, Arlington is also dealing with a $25 million budget shortfall and is considering raising property taxes. The council has already increased taxes over the past two years to help close budget gaps.

Tensions are rising over plans to move forward with a new stadium without a public vote, which could spark political and financial friction. In Arlington, that feels unfair since residents just finished paying off the last stadium in early 2025 and expected a say this time. Council members contacted by CBS News Texas also say they are allowed by law to approve continuing the tax to cover the $273 million without giving residents a chance to vote on it.

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Back in 2004, the city spent $325 million to build AT&T Stadium and bring the Dallas Cowboys over from Irving. The stadium has been the team’s home since 2009, replacing Texas Stadium, which served as their home from 1971 through the 2008 season.

Many also feel frustrated because they do not want Arlington to be seen as just a suburb of Dallas, but as an equal partner. The sentiment has been echoed by many, citing their “dissatisfaction” and “outrage.”

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Should the Arlington City Council disapprove the $273M funding aimed at keeping the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, the team will need to find a new location. Other North Texas teams, like the Dallas Stars and Dallas Mavericks, are actively considering relocating.

According to a report on the economic contribution by the Cowboys, they contribute almost $342 million annually to Arlington’s economy. Given more time, it could increase to roughly $4.9 billion and reach $9.7 billion during the next three decades. The new plan would also involve improved security and infrastructure around the stadium, including the roads.

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Keeping the city’s development in mind, Arlington’s City Council is also aiming for a lease extension with such big numbers involved.

A new deal could keep the Cowboys in Arlington until 2055

In a meeting with the Star-Telegram editorial board on 9 April, Arlington mayor Jim Ross shared that the city is working on finalizing a lease extension for the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium through 2055. The original lease signed in 2009 was set to expire in 2039, but this new plan would extend it by another 16 years.

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“A huge project that will hit the agenda next week is we’re extending the Cowboys’ lease here in Arlington to 2055.” Mayor Jim Ross said. “That is a phenomenal deal, because that means the small businesses around the entertainment district, and everybody else, have now 30 more years of having the Cowboys here in Tarrant County and the Cowboys here in Arlington. We are super stoked about what’s going on, and we have tremendous momentum.”

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also spoke about the possible extension, adding, “This lease extension is a testament to the strong relationship between the Cowboys and the city of Arlington.” Jerry Jones said. “It secures the team’s future in the region and provides exciting opportunities for continued growth and development.”

Whether the team stays in Arlington after 2038 now entirely depends on the City Council’s vote. The proposal includes improving the security enhancements, upgrading roads around the stadium, and general stadium improvements, among other things.

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Since AT&T Stadium opened, the Cowboys boast an 80-58 home record, with their only tie coming last season against the Green Bay Packers.

Over the years, AT&T Stadium has hosted several major events. It held a Super Bowl in 2011, an NBA All-Star Weekend in 2010, the NCAA Men’s Final Four in 2014, and the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2015.

It also became the permanent home of the Cotton Bowl in 2010. Looking ahead, the stadium will host nine matches this summer, the most of any venue in the tournament.

For now, the review process for the extension is still underway. With the lease extension in place, Arlington and the Cowboys will turn their focus to preparing AT&T Stadium for several matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.