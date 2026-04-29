George Pickens & Jerry Jones in a Standoff as NFL Insider Confirms Trade Possibility After Cowboys Refuse WR’s Demands

When Adam Schefter reported hours before the 2026 NFL Draft that Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens was signing his franchise tag, a wave of relief spread through the Cowboys Nation. Their star WR2 was guaranteed to play in 2026. But then ESPN’s Todd Archer dropped a report on Monday, April 27th, which changed the whole narrative. Pickens hasn’t signed the tag yet.

On the Pat McAfee Show, Adam Schefter was asked to clarify what happened with Pickens, and Schefter walked back on his initial report.

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“We reported he is signing, not that he had signed, and the plan is for him to sign,” Schefter clarified. “I checked in this morning, and he has not yet signed it, as Todd Archer pointed out. I checked in and was told that, ‘it was draft weekend, signing a tag immediately wasn’t the first thing on his mind.’”

The franchise tag is the designation Dallas placed on Pickens in February. The franchise tender is the actual one-year contract — the $27.3 million document he needs to sign to be officially under contract. Until he does, he has no obligation to the team. No OTAs, no mandatory minicamp, and no fines. What’s more, owner/general manager Jerry Jones can’t trade him either since he’s technically a free agent as of now. If he does sign the tag and then holds out into the regular season, that calculation changes—he’d forfeit game checks of $1.5 million per week. But that bridge hasn’t been crossed yet.

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Meanwhile, during the same appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Schefter had already spelled out what Pickens actually wants.

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“He wants a long-term contract, or he would like a trade,” Schefter said. “They have been very clear that they’re not going to give him a long-term contract. So now that leaves them in a position, both sides, I think that’s a little bit unsettled at this current moment.”

Interestingly, Dallas has used the franchise tag multiple times before, but the results have differed greatly. Franchise quarterback Dak Prescott and linebacker Demarcus Lawrence got tagged twice before getting long-term deals. In contrast, tight end Dalton Schultz was tagged in 2022 and left the next offseason. Running back Tony Pollard faced the tag in 2023 and walked away the next year. Two stayed, two walked; those aren’t exactly odds that inspire confidence—even if Pickens’ 2025 numbers make a strong case for him.

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Imago October 12, 2025 Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens 3 catches a pass for a touchdown at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. /CSM Charlotte United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251012_zma_c04_158 Copyright: xJonathanxHuffx

In 2025, Pickens put up 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns in his first year wearing the star – all career highs. Spotrac projects his current market value at $30.6 million a year, well above the $27.3 million Pickens would make if he signs the tag. In March, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba reset the receiver market at $42.15 million per year. Ja’Marr Chase is also pulling in $40.25 million with the Cincinnati Bengals. But Pickens’ number hasn’t moved. Meanwhile, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones had shut down any kind of extension talks long before Pickens was reported to have signed the tag.

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“We’ve made a decision that we’re going to have George play under the franchise tag, which won’t be a first for us,” Stephen said. “So there won’t be negotiations on a long-term deal.”

Technically, there could still be a window: a July 15 deadline to agree on a long-term extension. But Dallas has announced his future even before he signs the tag. And based on what Stephen Jones said, that window doesn’t even exist. As for Jerry Jones, he is stuck between a star player and a cap reality, and his words reflect as much.

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“We really like him,” Jerry said recently. “And I’m telling you right now, we can go, and we can live with two big-time receivers. It’s hard, but we can live with two big-time receivers for the long haul.”

Last year, the Micah Parsons situation was the sharper warning. Negotiations collapsed, Jerry Jones traded him to the Green Bay Packers, and they handed Parsons a four-year, $188 million deal that Dallas wasn’t willing to pay. Pickens’ agent, David Mulugheta, represented Parsons through those same failed talks with the same front office. And Mulugheta has now watched Dallas refuse to extend two of his clients in consecutive years.

Dallas has told George Pickens what he’s getting – and what he isn’t. Adam Schefter, on the same show, told everyone what that means for the trade market.

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A trade looming for George Pickens?

Stephen Jones told reporters on draft night that there are “no intentions” of trading Pickens. But Schefter doesn’t buy it.

“I do believe that there were people that were trying to get him traded during the draft, looking into other teams,” Schefter said. “Teams got calls about that, but nothing materialized. I don’t think it’s entirely off the table that at some point in time, he could be traded. Even though the Cowboys have been adamant that they have no plans to trade him. At some point in time, if there’s a team that’s willing to give them a decent enough haul in return, I would think it might be in everybody’s best interest at the time.”

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Back in January, Cowboys Wire had the Buffalo Bills as the frontrunner out of seven teams that could trade for George Pickens. They also listed the San Francisco 49ers, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the New England Patriots as possible fits. Pat McAfee, on his show, also mentioned the Indianapolis Colts as a destination. With the latest revelation around his tag, those teams would have a direct line to Jerry Jones for a trade.

“There’s got to be a team that’s willing to step up to pay him,” Schefter noted, “and we’ll see whether that comes together.”

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Jul 27, 2025 Oxnard, CA, USA Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Oxnard River Ridge Fields California United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250727_tdc_al2_288

One team in particular has already made noise. At the Pro Bowl games, Micah Parsons was notably trying to recruit Pickens to Green Bay. Parsons lived through this contract debacle last season, and he knows how to manage it now. As for the Cowboys, they will have to go over a lot of cap math if they do want to extend him at some point.

Dak Prescott is the highest-paid quarterback in the league, and CeeDee Lamb is already locked in till 2028. Even after contract restructures this offseason, those two account for about $63.4 million in cap hits this season. That number, along with the fact that Pickens has only been with Dallas for a year, is what Stephen Jones comes back to.

“I mean, let’s start with the fact that it’s not easy having two receivers being paid top of the market,” he said. “That’s obviously a stretch, especially when you have other great players on your team. A quarterback who’s been here, being the highest-paid player in this league for many years now. Certainly, that’s part of it. The other thing is the newness of George being here.”

You might think that Dallas holds all the leverage—his rights, his salary, a full year to reassess his value. But Pickens has the liberty to stay away from the team well into the regular season without signing. He holds all the cards right now. His blank franchise tender is still sitting somewhere in Dallas, and he doesn’t seem to be in any hurry to sign it.