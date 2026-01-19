George Pickens Announces Personal News After Jerry Jones Gets $140M Alert on Cowboys WR’s Future

Essentials Inside The Story With a massive payday looming, George Pickens briefly shifted the spotlight away from football to make a meaningful gesture

League insiders are already bracing for a contract number that could shake the market

As free agency nears, tension behind the scenes are setting up a decision that could reshape his future fast

George Pickens stands on the brink of a record-shattering contract that could redefine his career wherever he ends up calling home next. But before the contract frenzy explodes into full swing, Pickens chose to share some deeply personal news.

Pickens lit up his Instagram story with an update. It showcased George Pickens’ foundation’s latest act: distributing brand-new tablets to underprivileged kids. The announcement actually came from Lindsey Nicole Waterhouse, Vice President of Talent and Media at Maxx MGMT. That’s the sports and entertainment management firm that has Pickens as a client. She wrote, “George Pickens Gives Back #MLK.”

The organization distributed the tablets to children at the Salvation Army center in Birmingham, Alabama. This wasn’t random. Pickens grew up in the heart of Alabama. He picked this familiar ground to give back, especially timing it just ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Imago Image Credits: via social media @instagram

“Children are our future and for these children to be able to get a leg up on the situation is a great thing,” said Robert Lyle, area commander of the Salvation Army Central Alabama. “So here’s that family, here’s an athlete who doesn’t have to, but he chooses to. So we’re blessed to be able to be an extension of his foundation as we give to those in need.”

For context, the Salvation Army has long been a beacon in tough times. The organization boldly declares it “fights poverty with love.” At its core, the mission drives to “end poverty and the root issues that cause it.” Pickens partnering with them fits his story of rising from Alabama roots to NFL stardom.

That being said, Pickens enters unrestricted free agency this March. And owner and general manager Jerry Jones is already getting a stark alert on the eye-popping money Pickens might demand.

What could George Pickens’ Cowboys contract look like?

Pickens’ one-year deal with the Cowboys wraps up soon. Insiders expect the Cowboys to come calling with a long-term extension to keep their weapon locked in. However, a sharp radio insider just laid out exactly the blockbuster deal Pickens would likely chase.

“I think I need $140 million if I’m George Pickens,” said Gavin Dawson on 105.3 The Fan. “I mean, this cap is only go going up. By the time we get to 2028, 2029, that $30 million is going to be very low compared to where the top of this wide receiver market is going. But even if it’s a team-friendly deal, even if it’s 30 million, I want, really want to spend that on the defense. If I can’t help it. That’s where I’m at.”

This season, Pickens looked like he was born for the Cowboys’ high-powered offense. He clicked instantly with CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. That bond translated into wins on the field. Pickens, who was a problem at Pittsburgh, flipped the script completely. He exploded for career-best numbers: 93 catches, 1,429 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns.

Pickens turned out to be a trade steal for Jones. When Lamb battled injuries, Pickens kept the Cowboys humming. No wonder a $140 million deal suddenly makes total sense. He’s earned every penny and then some.

However, sealing the deal in Dallas is rarely straightforward. Mr Jones thrives on the drama, always ready to stir the pot. This situation gets even juicier because Pickens has David Mulgetta as his agent, the one who represented Micah Parsons before.

Pickens addressed his future head-on in early January. He stressed wanting “to embrace” the present moment over obsessing about what’s next. Yet when it came to contract talk, he drew a firm line in the sand.

“I definitely leave that type of stuff to my agent,” said Pickens. “I let them talk the deals.”

We know exactly how that turned out for Micah. Jones and Mulgetta battled head-to-head before Jones released Parsons and traded him to the Packers. Will the same fate befall Pickens?