George Pickens Confirms Facing Cowboys Celebration Ban Against Chiefs Amid Latest Contract Update

The Dallas Cowboys’ trade of wide receiver George Pickens has paid off big time. In no time, Pickens has become their brightest young star with an average of 15.6 yards per catch. But his bold celebrations? They may not be the NFL’s cup of tea. During the Thanksgiving game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Pickens recreated an iconic celebration only to learn there are limits. Now, the player himself confirmed the league’s stance on it.

“They won’t let you do that,” he revealed via Clarence Hill of All City DLLS.

In his recent post on X, Hill revealed where the inspiration for Pickens’ touchdown celebration last week really came from. The second-round pick told Hill he was trying to imitate NFL legend Terrell Owens’ classic midfield celebration. In fact, he always wanted to sprint straight to the star at the 50-yard line, just like Owens did.

It all went down amid the Cowboys’ 31-28 win against the Chiefs in Week 13. With the team needing a crucial two-point conversion, Pickens came through. Just moments after catching the ball, the receiver spread his arms wide and looked up at the sky. The crowd at AT&T Stadium could tell what the gesture meant–he was giving homage to a Cowboys legend who has a history of outlandish celebrations.

The former NFL player first pulled off this midfield celebration back in 2000 while with the San Francisco 49ers. After scoring against the Cowboys, he ran straight to their logo at midfield before placing the ball down and raising his arms high. It was loud and downright disrespectful, and something ‌NFL fans still remember to this day.

Owens toned it down when he later joined the Cowboys, but the league has since discouraged such actions. So, Pickens must hold his horses on the field and cause fewer troubles for his team. Yet, the Cowboys have a bigger problem after this season, which they are already addressing.

The Cowboys clear the air on George Pickens’ contract

The Dallas Cowboys traded for star wide receiver George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. What looked like a bold gamble initially turned out to be one of the franchise’s smartest decisions. Pickens’ impressive season, marked by 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns, has put him in line for a massive payday when free agency arrives.

The big question is: Will the Cowboys hand him a new contract? The team’s executive, Stephen Jones, recently gave some clarity while chatting with 105.3 The FAN.

“Anyone watching him play knows what Jerry (Jones) and I want, it’s to get him signed,” he said. “Obviously, we have work to do there, but certainly George has just been an amazing pick-up for us, and he’s doing everything the right way, and certainly a guy that we’d like to have around here.”

Meanwhile, the Cowboys could avoid the free agency situation by using the franchise tag to keep Pickens for 2026. That move would lock him in at an estimated $28.5 million. Whatever the case, the receiver is a valuable asset to any team’s roster. If the Cowboys keep the ex-Steelers receiver for the long haul, their offense will benefit significantly. And they will be able to shift the focus to fixing the gaps in the defense instead.