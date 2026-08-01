Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeNFL

George Pickens Doesn’t Want Anything “Too Crazy” but Makes One Contract Demand Clear to Cowboys

google_perference

Add us on Google

Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

Share:

Link Copied!

Aug 1, 2026 | 3:21 PM EDT

HomeNFL

George Pickens Doesn’t Want Anything “Too Crazy” but Makes One Contract Demand Clear to Cowboys

google_perference

Add us on Google

Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

Share:

Link Copied!

Aug 1, 2026 | 3:21 PM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Dallas Cowboys placed the one-year, $27.3 million franchise tag on George Pickens earlier this year for the 2026 season. Now, months after that development, the 25-year-old WR has opened up about where he stands as questions persist about his long-term future with the NFC East franchise.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

CBS Sports Analyst Bryant McFadden landed in a conversation with George Pickens from the Dallas Cowboys Training Camp, asking, “Is there a certain number that you would love to be able to hear come from your agent in terms of contract that you be like, ‘Yeah, let’s get it done.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Definitely something that the other guys are getting, you know what I mean?
Because that’s all I can really look forward to. I can’t really ask for nothing too crazy, but just what I see. So definitely somewhere where the other guys are getting,” Pickens said.

The current NFL wide receiver market goes between $35 million and $45 million annually. Earlier this year, in March, Jaxon Smith-Njigba signed a four-year, $168.6 million contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks, making him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history, with an average annual salary of $42.15 million and over $120 million in guaranteed money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, Atlanta Falcons‘ Drake London also saw a similar upgrade in his contract. The 25-year-old WR signed a 4-year, $141 million contract extension, which includes $100 million in total guaranteed money and an average annual salary of $35.26 million.

When an elite player signs a new extension, that contract serves as the brand-new floor for the next star lining up for a deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

George Pickens is four seasons into his NFL career, with 267 receptions for 4,270 yards under his name in 65 regular-season games. Meanwhile, Drake London, who will now earn around $35 million annually, has recorded 309 catches for 3,961 yards in 62 regular-season games.

On top of that, Pickens is coming off a breakout season with the Dallas Cowboys. Lining up as the playmaker for QB Dak Prescott, the 25-year-old WR has recorded 1,429 receiving yards in 93 receptions while posting nine touchdowns in 17 regular-season games. Pickens also posted 1,000+ receiving yards in two of his four seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, there have been more positives about Pickens’ future at Dallas than negatives, as owner Jerry Jones hinted during a conversation about the 25-year-old WR.

“Make no mistake about it, George [Pickens] could be a Cowboy for the rest of his career, and that’d be a long time,” JJ said.

ADVERTISEMENT

If George Pickens maintains the same momentum for the 2026 season as last year, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones might be interested in materializing his words on a contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

548 Articles

Nilaav Gogoi is an NFL Writer at EssentiallySports, where he covers the league's news cycle with a focus on player storylines, off-field and legal developments, and the reactions that follow the NFL's biggest controversies. His reporting ranges across teams like the Browns, Steelers, Eagles, and Giants, tracking everything from roster drama to the veteran voices weighing in on the league's hot-button moments. A former national-level athlete, Nilaav brings a competitive perspective to his writing, pairing technical insight with clear, accessible storytelling. He moved to football after more than two years covering MMA and boxing on the combat sports beat. He is also pursuing a degree in Sports Management, approaching his work with analytical rigor and long-term industry awareness, aiming to deliver informed, engaging coverage for NFL fans.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Antra Koul

ADVERTISEMENT