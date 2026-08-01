George Pickens Doesn’t Want Anything “Too Crazy” but Makes One Contract Demand Clear to Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys placed the one-year, $27.3 million franchise tag on George Pickens earlier this year for the 2026 season. Now, months after that development, the 25-year-old WR has opened up about where he stands as questions persist about his long-term future with the NFC East franchise.

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CBS Sports Analyst Bryant McFadden landed in a conversation with George Pickens from the Dallas Cowboys Training Camp, asking, “Is there a certain number that you would love to be able to hear come from your agent in terms of contract that you be like, ‘Yeah, let’s get it done.'”

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“Definitely something that the other guys are getting, you know what I mean?

Because that’s all I can really look forward to. I can’t really ask for nothing too crazy, but just what I see. So definitely somewhere where the other guys are getting,” Pickens said.

The current NFL wide receiver market goes between $35 million and $45 million annually. Earlier this year, in March, Jaxon Smith-Njigba signed a four-year, $168.6 million contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks, making him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history, with an average annual salary of $42.15 million and over $120 million in guaranteed money.

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Similarly, Atlanta Falcons‘ Drake London also saw a similar upgrade in his contract. The 25-year-old WR signed a 4-year, $141 million contract extension, which includes $100 million in total guaranteed money and an average annual salary of $35.26 million.

When an elite player signs a new extension, that contract serves as the brand-new floor for the next star lining up for a deal.

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George Pickens is four seasons into his NFL career, with 267 receptions for 4,270 yards under his name in 65 regular-season games. Meanwhile, Drake London, who will now earn around $35 million annually, has recorded 309 catches for 3,961 yards in 62 regular-season games.

On top of that, Pickens is coming off a breakout season with the Dallas Cowboys. Lining up as the playmaker for QB Dak Prescott, the 25-year-old WR has recorded 1,429 receiving yards in 93 receptions while posting nine touchdowns in 17 regular-season games. Pickens also posted 1,000+ receiving yards in two of his four seasons.

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Meanwhile, there have been more positives about Pickens’ future at Dallas than negatives, as owner Jerry Jones hinted during a conversation about the 25-year-old WR.

“Make no mistake about it, George [Pickens] could be a Cowboy for the rest of his career, and that’d be a long time,” JJ said.

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If George Pickens maintains the same momentum for the 2026 season as last year, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones might be interested in materializing his words on a contract.