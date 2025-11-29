George Pickens Fires Back at Patrick Mahomes’ Biggest Fan & FOX Analyst After Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Win

The Kansas City Chiefs learned something on Thanksgiving, and that is that George Pickens is hard to stop on the field. The Dallas Cowboys walked off the field with a win, and Pickens walked out with a point to prove. Soon after the game, he made sure Patrick Mahomes’ biggest fan and FOX analyst got the message.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Before kickoff, FOX analyst Nick Wright had taken a clear shot at Pickens. Wright said, “The biggest question mark about him, fair or not, is big game performance. I don’t care how good Seedy and George Dickens are.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pickens saw it after the game and had a simple response. He wrote, “🤣🤣🤣 eat them words.”

Pickens entered Thanksgiving feeling very comfortable. He had just lit up the Eagles for 146 yards and a touchdown. This time the Chiefs tried to slow him down, yet he still finished with six catches for 88 yards. By the fourth quarter, Pickens kept creating space and pulling in key grabs. The Chiefs Kingdom watched it unfold in frustration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Afterward, even former Chiefs Super Bowl champion Gehrig Dieter did not like what he saw from Steve Spagnuolo’s unit. He felt the defense played right into Pickens’ strengths. He also believed they gave him far too much room underneath.

“Pickens only runs slants, man. Let him beat you over top! Take away the d*** slant.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

However, Pickens did not slow down after the win. Instead, he looked ahead with the same fire. Now his eyes are locked on the Super Bowl, and he made it clear what he wants next.

George Pickens wants the Cowboys to make the playoff push

ADVERTISEMENT

The last two weeks flipped the mood around the Cowboys. First, they walked into the fight with the defending champs from Philly in Week 12 and stormed back for a 24-21 win. Then they turned around four days later and survived a 31-28 shootout with the AFC champions. Suddenly, beating two Super Bowl teams in such a tight window changed how fans view this group.

It also pushed George Pickens into full belief mode. He said this team has the same kind of talent that those champs had. Pickens kept that same tone when he spoke after the win.

“We beat the past two Super Bowl winners. I feel like we still got that same type of caliber. As long as we just execute, put one foot forward each day, I feel like we got that same caliber.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Pickens understands the playoff picture is still tight. He pointed out that they can only handle their own side of things.

“All we can do is just execute. But I feel like we definitely got that caliber of guys.”

Right now, the Cowboys sit at 6-5-1 with a three-game win streak. Next up are the Lions at 7-5, and that trip into the Motor City will be another test. If Pickens and the group keep stacking wins, the playoff push will only grow stronger.