George Pickens Gets Major Contract Update After Cowboys CEO Shared WR News

The Dallas Cowboys have a long list of unrestricted free agents staring them in the face this offseason, but one decision stands above the rest. What to do with George Pickens? They can let him go, franchise tag him, or sign him, but that decision will be rather hard. CEO Stephen Jones revealed how the ongoing DC search might be shaping that decision.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“One thing he told me that surprised me is that the Cowboys DC interviews further instilled their confidence in why they should keep George Pickens around,” reporter Jori Epstein said. “Because they are talking to all these DC candidates, and they’re like, ‘Hey, you guys were a pain to go against this past year.'”

That tracks. Any defensive coordinator who prepared for Dallas would tell you the same thing. When CeeDee Lamb missed time, Pickens stepped into the spotlight and looked like a true No. 1. When Lamb was healthy, the two together gave defenses real problems. It’s not something Dallas will want to casually move on from without seeing how far it can go.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cowboys sent the Pittsburgh Steelers a 2026 third-round pick to acquire Pickens on what was essentially a prove-it deal. He did more than prove it. Pickens finished with a career-best 1,429 receiving yards and nine touchdowns over 17 games. His presence also helped fuel one of the most productive seasons of Dak Prescott’s career, as Prescott threw for 4,552 yards.

“That’s just something we’ll have to work through,” Jones said. “Obviously, we think George is going to be back, and we can effectuate that. But at the same time, we want to be open-minded to anything.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This season was always going to be an evaluation year for Pickens. By any football measure, he passed. But the decision isn’t strictly about production. It’s also about math. Dallas is currently about $31.4 million over the salary cap, and keeping Pickens long-term would require some real maneuvering.

If the Cowboys want him in 2026 but aren’t ready to commit to a multiyear deal just yet, the franchise tag remains an option. That route would buy time to see if a longer agreement makes sense. It’s also leverage and some breathing room.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

For now, Dallas isn’t rushing. And given the cap situation and the stakes, that’s understandable. And to offer a long-term deal, there’s another hurdle that cannot be ignored.

Should the Cowboys worry about Pickens’ discipline issues?

Jerry Jones always goes after what he wants. It is safe to assume that if the Cowboys were fully confident about keeping George Pickens around, they would’ve already made adjustments to offer him a long-term deal. It hasn’t happened yet, and it makes you think if they are worried about his off-field issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those concerns amplified in week 11, when Dallas traveled to Las Vegas to play the Raiders. Pickens broke team curfew after spending the night at a casino before the game. The response was immediate. He sat out the opening series as a disciplinary move.

A few weeks later, the pattern resurfaced. Against the Detroit Lions, Pickens was flagged for a facemask, which ended up being his sixth fine of the season. The performance didn’t help his case. He finished with four catches for 37 yards, no touchdowns, and long stretches where he simply faded from the game.

For a player fighting to secure a major second contract, it wasn’t a great look. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer has also acknowledged that timeliness has been an issue at times. He didn’t offer specifics, but multiple reports have indicated Pickens has been fined internally for being late.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sure, these little things are not uncommon for players in this league, but it is surely something to ponder while making a long-term, big-money decision. That concern isn’t limited to Dallas. Jori Epstein reported that several talent evaluators from around the league expressed unease about Pickens’ off-field track record while attending practices at the Senior Bowl.

All of that feeds into the decision Jerry and Stephen Jones have to make. Pickens’ talent is obvious. His production backed it up. But contracts at this level aren’t just about what a player does on Sundays. Right now, the franchise tag feels like a logical middle ground.