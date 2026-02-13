George Pickens Puts Entire NFL on Notice With Bold Claim After Micah Parsons Begins Recruitment to Packers

Essentials Inside The Story Pickens draws NFL attention amid Parsons’ Green Bay recruitment push

Dallas are expected to place a franchise tag, locking Pickens in

Packers’ top WR barely hit 700 yards, highlighting Pickens’ upside

George Pickens has a message for the rest of the NFL: you haven’t seen anything yet. The Cowboys’ wide receiver confidently talks about his growth. With Micah Parsons trying to recruit him to Green Bay, Pickens’ bold words and rising status have fans and teams watching closely across the entire 32-team league.

“I definitely got a few another levels,” Pickens said in the clip shared by B/R Gridiron this Friday on Instagram. “I’ll say just because this is the first year, that like you said, like a world kinda caught on to it. But this is only the beginning. This only is the beginning. It’s going to get crazier.”

The Cowboys have been expected to slapped the franchise tag on Pickens, ensuring he stays in Dallas and preventing him from becoming a free agent. This move shows the team values him highly and wants him to remain a cornerstone of their offense.

Pickens had a strong 2025 season, breaking out on the last year of his rookie contract. He racked up almost 1,500 yards and scored 9 touchdowns. His performance proves he can be a dominant force in Dallas’ offense, making him a key player the Cowboys would want to keep.

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys Sep 14, 2025 Arlington, Texas, USA Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens 3 reacts after a play against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium.

The franchise tag would be a move that secures his services for now, but doesn’t close the door on a trade or long-term deal to any of the 32 NFL teams, who are certainly on notice, hearing that Pickens admittedly is “going to get crazier.” Losing Pickens would sting, especially after the team posted a top-10 offense in 2025.

George Pickens has proven his talent and confidence on the field. With the Cowboys showing they want him back, all eyes are on how he will lead Dallas’ offense in the 2026 season, with a former Cowboys player looking to lure him to the NFC North.

Micah Parsons starts a push to recruit Pickens to the Packers

Micah Parsons isn’t done with his former teammates. After being traded to Green Bay in August 2025. Parsons has begun recruiting Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens, trying to convince him to join his new team.

“You ready to be that green and gold?” Parsons joked with Pickens on his The Edge with Micah Parsons podcast recently.

Pickens laughed, showing the friendly side of the competition, but the message was clear: Parsons wants him in Green Bay.

“We got some Cowboys fans here,” Pickens responded, and the crowd hooted.

His confident words and the crowd’s reaction show that he is fully aware of his growing status in the league.

Across the league, few teams can match Pickens’ upside. The Packers, for example, haven’t seen a wideout hit 1,000 yards this season, as their top target was Romeo Doubs with 700+ yards.

Parsons perhaps already convinced former Cowboys teammate Trevon Diggs to join him in Green Bay after Diggs was cut by Dallas. While Parsons is building his new team, the Cowboys would be determined to hold on to Pickens and avoid another situation such as the linebacker’s exit.

With his talent and key role in Dallas’ offense, Pickens remains a cornerstone for the Cowboys, and how he handles Parsons’ recruitment attempt will be one of the top NFL storylines this offseason.