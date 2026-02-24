George Pickens Receives Concerning Update on Cowboys Future Despite Stephen Jones’ Contract Announcement

Essentials Inside The Story George Pickens faces uncertain future despite elite production in Dallas

While Stephen Jones and the Cowboys project confidence about George Pickens’ future, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport just poured cold water on the idea of a long-term reunion in Dallas. Rapoport talked about the wide receiver’s situation surrounding the Cowboys on NFL Daily with Gregg Rosenthal, with a concerning take on things.

“George Pickens for a year was awesome,” said Rapoport. “They got him for a three. Might they trade him? Might they tag him and trade him and then use the money to build their defense? That would make the most sense to me.”

Despite Pickens still wanting to stay and the Cowboys planning to keep him, Rapoport thinks that giving him the franchise tag and trading him would make the most sense for the franchise.

In another disappointing season after finishing second in the NFC East division in the last campaign, George Pickens’ performance was a positive takeaway. The WR was one of the best in the league, securing 1429 receiving yards, 93 receptions, and 9 touchdowns.

In total receiving yards, he ranked third among the wide receivers in the league. But that could only strengthen a trade case for him. Losing the 24-year-old could be a setback for the franchise, but he only had one great season. Moreover, defensive and cap-related concerns may take priority.

Before he was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers, he struggled, not just on the field. After the success last season, the Cowboys are likely to put a franchise tag on him for about $28 million. If they tag and trade him instead of letting him walk in free agency, Jerry Jones could free up that amount and use that money to sign one or two impactful defensive players.

While their offense had firepower, the defense completely misfired, statistically remaining one of the worst campaigns in the franchise’s history. Allowing a total of 511 points, the Cowboys’ defense ranked last, dead last, with over 30 points allowed per game.

Amid the defensive woes, Pickens remains an effective weapon for the Cowboys, and the executive vice president, Stephen Jones, has emphasized the priority of keeping the receiver in Dallas amid free agency.

Stephen Jones shows commitment as franchise tag deadline approaches

While Rapoport thinks otherwise, Stephen is highly optimistic about keeping the 2025 Pro Bowler in Dallas. He recently stated they are working on giving the franchise a tag on him.

As per the league rule, the tag should be used before March 3, 2026. Otherwise, the player will officially hit the unrestricted free agency market. While this will give a short-term solution, a long-term deal between the two parties should be concluded by July 15, two months before the start of the new NFL season.

“I wouldn’t put any timeframe (about the contract),” Stephen recently said in a press conference. “Once you have a tag, you have a tag. We know George is going to be here.”



Despite the commitment, the actions don’t always line up. Take Micah Parsons, for example, who was traded from the Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers. The defensive end had only a year left in his initial rookie contract, and the Cowboys stated that they had no intention of releasing him, but the actual outcome contradicted the words.

Parsons eventually landed at the Packers singing a massive deal. Although the five-time Super Bowl champions freed up cap space, his departure was a big blow to their defense, which was evident in the 2025 performance.