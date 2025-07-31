George Pickens Rips Into Steelers and Reveals How Cowboys Have Changed Him for the Better

George Pickens’ three-year run with the Pittsburgh Steelers was as electric as it was erratic. Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 195 pounds, Pickens brought freakish athleticism and sideline swagger to the field every Sunday. In 48 games with Pittsburgh, he totaled 2,841 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, impressive numbers for a young wideout, especially given the Steelers’ inconsistent quarterback play. But while the talent popped, the chemistry never quite did. His frustrations simmered visibly in sideline stares, cryptic social media posts, and a general sense that he never truly fit the Steelers’ no-nonsense, team-first identity.

By the end of the 2024 season, it wasn’t just Pickens asking for a reset, it was Pittsburgh, too. Now with the Dallas Cowboys, Pickens is flipping the script. In a recent sit-down with David Carr, he didn’t shy away from drawing bold comparisons between the two franchises. “I feel like the Cowboys are bigger, you know what I mean? A bigger brand. As far as like football, besides football, it’s a bigger brand,” he said. That wasn’t just praise for his new team, it was a not-so-subtle contrast with the Steelers.

Where Pittsburgh was tradition, structure, and buttoned-up professionalism, Dallas, in his view, offers something more dynamic. More showtime. The most pointed moment came when he was asked about the intensity at Cowboys camp, particularly the scuffles. George Pickens remarked, “Coach Tomlin wouldn’t definitely, he wouldn’t do that. But I think we need that. Because it’s more of a discipline thing.” That wasn’t just a football philosophy, it was a window into how he viewed his old team.

Back in December, Mike Tomlin didn’t hold back on George Pickens: “He’s got to grow up in a hurry.” The public challenge was loud and pointed directed at a player with immense talent but uneven trust. Now, Pickens is in Dallas, and Brian Schottenheimer’s tone is a stark contrast. He praised Pickens’ “uncanny ability” to track the ball, especially deep. Plus, Brian emphasized a vision that breaks him out of a single role. “He can’t just play one spot. He can’t just play an X… he and CeeDee [Lamb] need to be interchangeable,” Schotty said… Less a shot, more a subtle indictment of how limited the Steelers made him.

What Dallas sees in Pickens is potential worth unlocking, not policing. Schottenheimer wants movement, creativity, freedom. The kind of approach that lets a volatile receiver become a game-changer. In Pittsburgh, discipline often trumped dynamism. In Dallas, it’s different. The Cowboys are betting that by embracing Pickens’ edge, they’ll refine it. And Pickens, for his part, seems open to it. This isn’t just a new system—it’s a chance to reframe who he is as a pro.

He’s no longer the guy trying to prove he can play. He’s trying to prove he can thrive. And under the league’s brightest lights, in a scheme built to showcase—not restrict—his skill set, George Pickens is entering a phase that will either elevate his career or define its limits. He’s in a city that doesn’t do subtle, wearing a star that demands more than talent. Now, we find out if he’s ready for it.

George Pickens reveals 4 key changes for himself in the Cowboys

For George Pickens, the biggest shift since arriving in Dallas has been playing with a seasoned quarterback like Dak Prescott.

Change No. 1: In Pittsburgh, the quarterback carousel made rhythm hard to come by. But in Oxnard, he’s been soaking up every snap and conversation with Dak, both on and off the field. “More me asking him,” Pickens said of their growing bond. “I’m just trying to pick up on his thought process.” The trust is real.

Pickens was at Dak’s birthday party just the night before. And the learning curve? It’s steep but energizing. “He likes to run stuff fast,” Pickens added, noting how he’s adjusting his timing and route depths to match Dak’s tempo. This isn’t just a QB-WR connection, it’s becoming a real football partnership.

Change No. 2: There’s a difference between wide receiver duos and real duos, and Pickens and CeeDee Lamb are one of the latter. “CeeDee, that’s my best friend already,” Pickens said without hesitation. “One of the only guys I talk to for real here.” It wasn’t just chemistry, they clicked immediately. Even before the move was official, Pickens said Lamb was the first player he called after talking to Jerry Jones.

Change No. 3: George Pickens couldn’t hide his excitement when talking about the Cowboys’ system. “The plays are way different. Way better,” he said. “You got a more air-profile offense.” He’s finally in a system that lets him stretch the field the way he was built to. With Brian Schottenheimer pulling the strings, Dak has more freedom to check at the line and create mismatches.

Defenses, as Pickens pointed out, are “way smarter now,” disguising looks until the last second. But that’s where Dallas thrives, by creating quick decisions, fast throws, and big plays. For Pickens, who’s now focusing on cleaner depth and timing in his routes, this is the first time the scheme feels tailored to him.

Change No. 4: There’s no denying Pickens left Pittsburgh with a mixed reputation. He’s aware of it and ready to rewrite the story. “What is the legacy I want to cement?” he asked, before answering, “A very long legacy and a great one.” The Cowboys aren’t just a franchise; they’re the stage he always envisioned. “They’ve always been the Super Bowl from back in the day,” he said. “Just a true Cowboy.” But legacy isn’t just stats and highlights. It’s growth.

Pickens admits he’s now working on consistency, maturity, and becoming more dependable, especially for Dak. “Depth in routes. Being consistent,” he said. “That’s especially for Dak.” With Schottenheimer providing the energy and emotional intelligence Pickens says he hasn’t felt since high school, the reset feels real. The focus? Not just proving people wrong. But finally proving himself right.