George Pickens Shrugs Off Mandatory Minicamp Questions Despite Dak Prescott Expecting Cowboys WR’s Presence

As the George Pickens-Dallas Cowboys saga nears its boiling point ahead of the July 15 deadline, the star receiver has opened up about his plans for the upcoming mandatory minicamp. Pickens was traded to America’s Team ahead of the 2025 season and went on to have a breakout year, posting career highs across multiple categories. So, naturally, in the offseason, the former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver demanded a bigger long-term deal, leading to long negotiations that eventually hit a roadblock.

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Although both parties agreed on a franchise tag deal, no further progress was made on a longer contract when Jerry Jones and Co. decided to halt negotiations altogether. Since then, Pickens hasn’t been part of the Cowboys’ OTAs, and recently, during a youth camp, he shared his thoughts on attending the upcoming minicamp.

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“Pickens gave a shrug with an ‘uhhhh’ before a representative of his agency cut him off to say he would not be answering any more questions,” Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris reported as he asked the Cowboys’ wide receiver at his youth camp in Corpus Christi, Texas. At this camp, Pickens interacted with the 200-plus kids at Cabaniss Athletic Complex for over four hours in heat exceeding 95 degrees.

George Pickens addressed his future with the Cowboys as America’s Team completed its last OTA in Frisco ahead of the mandatory minicamp, which will run from June 16 through June 18 at The Star. Although the earlier part of the offseason training was voluntary, as no player was fined for not being present, things will drastically change during the three-day minicamp. Pickens would face up to $107,911 in total fines if he skips the three-day minicamp after signing his franchise tag, which will pay him $27.3 million.

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Imago October 12, 2025, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens 3 celebrates catching a pass for a touchdown at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. /CSM Charlotte United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251012_zma_c04_965 Copyright: xJonathanxHuffx

That said, it would be best for the star receiver to be back at Star after being away so far in the offseason. Furthermore, head coach Brian Schottenheimer also believes Pickens will be back for the minicamp, as he revealed having positive talks with the 25-year-old.

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“I expect he’ll be here,” Schottenheimer said on June 4, per Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I think he’s in a good spot. I know he’s handling his business, and I know he misses his teammates. We miss him, too. You guys know how we feel about him; we love him. This is just part of the business.”

While George Pickens’ comments don’t reveal his plans for the upcoming minicamp, optimism from the Cowboys head coach suggests that the team is finding a solution to ensure he shows up for the mandatory team activities as the 2026 season nears. Similarly, another major reason Pickens could return to the Star has been Dak Prescott, who also opened up about being excited to run it back with the young receiver after a successful 2025 season.

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Dak Prescott expects George Pickens to be back for mini-camp

Despite having one of the worst defenses in the league, the Cowboys’ offense performed at an elite level over the 2025 season. America’s Team was statistically one of the most prolific in the NFL, averaging 391.9 total yards and 27.7 points per game, ranking 2nd and 7th in the league, respectively. A major reason behind these explosive numbers was the trio of Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens, who were one of the most formidable aerial attacks last year.

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Prescott threw for 4,552 passing yards and 30 passing touchdowns against only 10 interceptions, while Pickens caught 93 passes for 1,429 yards and nine scores, setting single-season career highs in all three categories. Now, to continue this dominant offense in the 2026 season, the Cowboys’ QB1 expects his star receiver to be back for the minicamp.

“I haven’t had any conversations, and to be honest, I would love for him to be in, but even if he’s in, I doubt he’s going full go, jumping in the team,” Prescott said, per team reporter Tommy Yarrish. “I would hope not to be honest, just to be protected and to be smart. Just hope he gets in just to see some of the new guys and meet some of the new guys. I’m sure he’ll be here.”

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George Pickens’ silence speaks volumes, but the optimism from both Schottenheimer and Prescott suggests the Cowboys are confident their star receiver will show up for minicamp. With $107,911 in fines on the line and a resolution still within reach, Pickens has every reason to be at The Star when it matters most.