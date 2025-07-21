George Pickens’ True Character in Cowboys’ Locker Room Revealed by Insider After Dak Prescott’s Influence

Big ripples are hitting Dallas this summer as the Cowboys revamp their receiving corps. After a quiet offseason spent perfecting chemistry under Texas skies, Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are shaping the narrative. “Cee you in September” wasn’t Lamb’s attempt at trash talk. It was a declaration of unfinished business after a down year in the deep game. Now, Prescott has something new in his pocket… More like someone… George Pickens, a true vertical threat plucked from Pittsburgh, giving Lamb a much-needed Plan B. “I know we needed some help at that position… CeeDee needed some help,” Prescott admitted.

So, talk of “locker room baggage” followed Pickens from Pittsburgh, but Prescott shut that down quick. “That’s why I don’t think you should ever really listen to what somebody else says… judge everyone, find out who they are,” he said, offering a flat-out vote of confidence. According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, the trade adds “gravity,” pulling safeties off Lamb and opening space deeper downfield. With 2,000+ yards and a 16-yard per catch average over the past three seasons, Pickens becomes the field-stretching counterweight Dallas has been craving.

Meanwhile, UpAndAdamsShow took to X with a behind-the-scenes glimpse into “How’s George Pickens fitting in with the Cowboys? 🤔” and the response from NFL insider Deuce Vaughn pulled back the curtain on Pickens’ much-discussed character shift. “Yeah, obviously, George was annoying in Pittsburgh,” Vaughn admitted, candidly addressing the friction Pickens caused during his Steelers tenure.

But Vaughn was quick to clarify, “he had no… running afoul with anything other than on the field stuff with the Steelers.” In Dallas, that’s flipped. As Vaughn noted, since his first day as a Cowboy, “everything has been kumbaya… harmony, bliss and sitting around the campfire and singing songs.” Vaughn credited that to the culture fostered by Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb in recalibrating a teammate with immense potential but an unstable reputation.

Internally, the Cowboys’ brass has embraced that edge. Executive Vice President Stephen Jones himself drew parallels to a familiar star. “He’s an uber competitor, and we had one in Dez Bryant who was the same way.” That fiery streak is exactly why Dallas pounced on the trade. As Cowboys TV’s Kyle Youmans said, “The Cowboys went and got themselves a weapon for Dak Prescott… How much can he help take this offense to an entirely new level, pairing with CeeDee Lamb?”

But the thing is, Pickens’ numbers back the hype. He led the league in catches of 20+ yards in 2024, and Pro Football Focus graded him a near-perfect 99.9 on vertical routes. Yet, ESPN’s offseason WR rankings still left him off the honorable mentions. And that’s a reflection of how his off-field antics including fines and run-ins with coaches in Pittsburgh have overshadowed his production.

Meanwhile in Dallas’ eyes, they’ve bagged a player who can torch defenses for 150 yards when the spotlight shines. Especially when Lamb has cover on it. Expectations in Dallas aren’t just high. They’re tangible. However, the Cowboys insider Tommy Yarrish is calling for a Pro Bowl campaign from Pickens. Longtime beat writer Mickey Spagnola envisions Pickens and Lamb sharing co-No. 1 status, a rare endorsement in a franchise notorious for WR hierarchies. But no voice is louder than Dak’s. “Go turn on that guy’s tape,” Prescott told reporters. In an offense that’s struggled to balance firepower beyond Lamb, Pickens is poised to be the one who finally forces defenses to pick their poison.

George Pickens’ arrival unlocks the Cowboys’ true offensive potential

Roster moves are rarely just about depth. They’re about recalibrating an entire system. That’s exactly what George Pickens is doing in Dallas. While the former Steelers wideout spoke about his desire to “grow” alongside CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott, his influence is spreading fast. Pickens is shifting the Cowboys’ offensive dynamic, particularly around tight end Jake Ferguson. During mandatory training camp, Pickens didn’t hesitate to praise him: “He’s got that Jason Witten vibe. Sure hands. Route-running smarts. And big-play instincts. I haven’t seen a tight end like him.” That’s high praise, especially since Ferguson is fresh off a Pro Bowl season with 761 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns in 2023.

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon recently backed Ferguson’s breakout potential, noting, “Ferguson was a Pro Bowler with a healthy and productive Prescott in 2023 and could break out in his fourth season. Pickens’ presence could help the 26-year-old tight end.” So, the formula is clear. With Lamb and Pickens stretching defenses deep, Ferguson is poised to exploit soft zones underneath. It’s the space where Prescott excels. Quick, accurate passes that move the chains. Defenses will have to pick their poison. Moreover, Ferguson could emerge as Prescott’s go-to for third downs and red zone plays.

Analysts see this shift too. B/R ranked the Cowboys’ skill-position group among the NFL’s top 10. Hence, citing newfound balance and explosiveness. As training camp heats up, Dallas isn’t just building depth. They’re crafting a versatile, multi-dimensional offense. Every practice now carries weight, as the chemistry between Prescott, Lamb, Pickens, and Ferguson could determine just how far the Cowboys push this season.