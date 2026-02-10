Cowboys Get Maxx Crosby Trade Price Update After Star DE Cuts Ties with Raiders

The Cowboys are eyeing Maxx Crosby to fix their defense that finished dead last in the league this season. To actually make it happen this time, Dallas must pay a heavy price, massive enough to tempt the Raiders. A recent update makes it clear what it will truly cost to bring in this elite pass rusher.

“Maxx isn’t overly thrilled to be there right now,” NFL insider Adam Schefter told Pat McAfee on his show on February 10. “I was told it would take a Micah Parsons-type package to even consider dealing Maxx Crosby.”

If Jerry Jones really wants this trade to happen, he will have to match the hefty price the Packers shelled out for Micah Parsons. Green Bay gave up their two first-round picks (2026 and 2027) plus Kenny Clark. That deal set a benchmark for star defenders, and the Raiders are holding firm to something similar.

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – NOVEMBER 29: Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby 98 warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on November 29th, 2024 at GEHA Field Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 29 Raiders at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2411290061

Right now, this is how the Cowboys’ picks for the next three years stack up. Dallas holds two first-round picks for the 2026 draft, their own plus one from the Packers. For the 2027 draft, they have one after trading another to the Jets for Quinnen Williams. Their 2028 draft picks remain untouched for now, though that could shift closer to draft day.

To lock in Crosby, they will likely need to offer some of those high-value selections to the Raiders. But Schefter raises the real question: Will Crosby actually get traded at all?

League buzz makes it clear the Raiders have no intention of shipping away one of their elite players. Crosby posted 10 sacks, 73 tackles, and 20 QB hits in 15 games this season. Reportedly, the Raiders plan to sell him the dream of a complete turnaround with new head coach Klint Kubiak and quarterback prospect Fernando Mendoza.

That’s the irony here. Crosby isn’t buying that dream anymore, something he made crystal clear to minority owner Tom Brady.

Reports suggest Maxx Crosby vows to retire before suiting up for the Raiders again

Tensions between Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders reached a boiling point when the team told the edge rusher he wouldn’t suit up again due to his knee injury, with just two meaningless games left in the 2025 season. Crosby didn’t agree with the call, voicing his frustration openly.​ Now it seems the edge rusher is truly done with the Raiders.​

“He told (Raiders owner and future Hall of Fame quarterback) Tom Brady he will never play for the Raiders again,” said one NFL general manager to J.L. Canfora of Sports Boom. “That’s a fact. He told them he’ll retire before he ever plays for them again.”

The major roadblock in this mess is Maxx Crosby’s massive contract. The Raiders gave him a three-year, $106.5 million extension just last year, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. The idea was to lock him in Las Vegas for the long haul, through 2029, with big guarantees.​

However, the edge rusher remains frustrated with how things played out, especially getting benched despite his willingness to play. That frustration now pushes him toward choosing retirement over suiting up in silver and black again.

But if the Cowboys truly want this to work out, they will have to craft an offer Vegas can’t refuse. Because a GM told Canfora the Raiders won’t “jump” at just two first-round picks, they demand more to let their star walk.