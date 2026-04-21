Grave Injury Concern Over Cowboys Draft Target May Throw a Wrench on Jerry Jones’ Defensive Plans

The stakes are reaching fever pitch ahead of the NFL Draft on Thursday, and the Dallas Cowboys are poised to make noise with their two first-round picks (12 and 20 overall). Following a defensive collapse last season, Jerry Jones is expected to reinforce that unit, but a worrying update regarding a potential Cowboys target has emerged just 48 hours before the draft day.

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“An update on Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy, via @TomPelissero,” wrote CBS Sports’ Arye Pulli on X. “Doctors are concerned that he will need another surgery to replace a bone plug used to repair a cartilage defect in his knee. The concerns are NOT about his surgically repaired ACL.”

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The promising cornerback is only 20 years old, but he started playing collegiate football in 2023, representing Oregon State in his freshman year and Tennessee in his sophomore year. Although he remained with the Tennessee in his junior year, an ACL injury sidelined him for the entire season, which occurred in early January 2025 during the offseason training in his hometown in Texas.

The CFB first-round game against Ohio State on December 21, 2024, was the last time he stepped on the gridiron. Although he was cleared to resume playing by the doctors in early 2026, he might need a follow-up surgery related to the ACL injury.

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The doctors are particularly worried about the bone plug used to fix the cartilage defect in the right knee. Hence, McCoy may need another surgery to fix the existing bone plug, meaning he would need a longer recovery phase, forcing him to miss a majority of his rookie season if the Cowboys pick him from the draft.

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Despite playing only 25 college games and missing the 2025 campaign, he is viewed as a top 15 pick in the NFL Draft. The CB recorded 75 combined tackles in his two seasons, although he failed to record a sack in his college career.

Despite his prolonged absence, in Tennessee’s Pro Day in late March, McCoy looked like he never lost a step, running 40 yards in 4.38 seconds and doing a 38-inch vertical jump. The pre-draft performance certainly boosted his stock in the draft, making him a potential first-round pick, but the latest health update has put a cloud over it.

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The Cowboys reportedly hosted him for the Top 30 visit just weeks before the draft. The 20-year-old’s age and talent are his major assets, but the injury history could be a warning sign for Jerry Jones, who previously stated that he can not afford a “redshirt’ rookie this year, and after another surgery update, the franchise may look past him.

In the meantime, several other NFL teams have also entered the race to sign the cornerback through the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Other NFL teams are taking a keen interest in Jermod McCoy

The Detroit Lions have a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft (17 overall), and they have been heavily linked to Jermod McCoy. Their defense already bolsters a veteran cornerback like D.J Reed and the 2024 draft pick Terrion Arnold. Other than the injury worry, the 20-year-old is a breakout weapon who could immediately fight for the CB position from the season opener.

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Following the departure of a regular starter like Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams, Andy Reid is looking for a potential first-round draft replacement, and McCoy could be an answer for the Kansas City Chiefs. With two first-round picks this year (9 and 29 overall), it is in the cards.

“McCoy is an excellent fit with the Chiefs’ defense,” noted SB Nation’s Nate Christensen recently. “If he’s healthy, he can step onto the field and immediately play man coverage as a rookie.”

The Miami Dolphins are reshaping both their defense and offense this season under the new HC Jeff Hafley. With starters like Rasul Douglas and Jack Jones gone, McCoy checks every box to be an elite player from this year’s draft. Regardless of which team pursues him, his lingering injury worries will be a long-term concern.