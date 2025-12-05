Haley Cavinder Makes Personal Request Before Jake Ferguson’s Cowboys Take On Lions

Love is in the air. While the Detroit Lions prepare to face the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 4, their WAGs are making some special requests for their better halves. Jake Ferguson’s fiancée and basketball player Haley Cavinder surprised everyone with her Instagram story ahead of the Week 14 showdown.

She posted a story for Ferguson that had the link to vote for the Pro Bowl. He is in red-hot form this year with seventy receptions for 496 receiving yards and a career-high seven touchdowns from twelve games. She also dropped a mirror selfie in the same IG story, donning a black leather dress with a hat. She dropped another IG story showing her friendship with other WAGs of the Cowboys franchise at Ford Field, Michigan, Detroit.

Jake Ferguson’s fiancée looked marvelous as she posed with Dak Prescott’s fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, and others before the kickoff. Cavinder often visits stadiums to cheer for the tight end. Just a week ago, she was at AT&T Stadium during the Cowboys vs Chiefs clash.

After the Thanksgiving game, Haley posted a carousel of photos with her sister, Hanna Cavinder, and many others. One photo showed Jake Ferguson kissing her after winning the game. But the highlight of the game was her long brown coat, which had the word Fergy sewn on the right collar, as she also showed off her big diamond ring.

Her mother, Katie Cavinder, was also in attendance as the mom-daughter duo posed together for a photo in the VIP box. The scenes were pretty special. This week, as the Pro Bowl nominations have opened, she has put forward her fiancé’s name. It also reflects their love.

