Cowboys Hand Standout UFL WR Huge Opportunity Amid George Pickens Contract Drama

George Pickens didn’t land the long-term deal he was hoping for this offseason, but while his contract situation continues to play out, the Dallas Cowboys aren’t standing still. The team has already started looking at backup plans, including bringing in Denzel Mims for a workout after his impressive stint with the Dallas Renegades.

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“Dallas Renegades say WR Denzel Mims worked out for the Cowboys today,” Fox San Antonio’s Chuck Mikentinac wrote on X. “In five games played, Mims averaged 9.2 yards per game for a total of 55 yards.”

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Denzel Mims entered the NFL as a second-round pick by the New York Jets in the 2020 Draft and spent three seasons in New York. He appeared in 30 games while recording 42 receptions for 676 yards. The Jets decided to move on from Mims in 2023, sending him to the Detroit Lions in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick.

His time in Detroit was short-lived after he was waived with an injury in August. Then later he landed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in October. After his stint in Pittsburgh, Mims signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in June 2024, but his stay there also proved brief, as the Jaguars released him just over two months later.

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And now, Mims is working out with the Cowboys. This happened soon after Pickens signed a $27.3 million franchise tag with the Cowboys. However, he also skipped the team’s voluntary OTAs this spring. But the front office wasn’t really bothered by that absence. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer explained that since the spring workouts are voluntary, Pickens had no obligation to be present on the field.

He also noted that he spoke with him about a football camp that Pickens was hosting. Nevertheless, the communication between them remains positive.

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Last season, Pickens erupted as a primary weapon, recording 1,429 receiving yards and nine touchdowns over 93 receptions. And that got him his first-ever All-Pro nod. But in his early career, he battled inconsistencies. Now, the Cowboys and their fans hope that he doesn’t engage in another inconsistent bout for 2026. Hence, it seems like the coaching staff is trying to protect him from overexerting or injuring himself as he attends the mandatory minicamp.

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If Pickens remains limited in practice, that opens the doors for Mims to potentially make a mark. He originally flashed his strength over three seasons with the New York Jets (2020 to 2022). He recorded 15 starts in 30 games and received 42 out of 92 targets for 676 receiving yards. That number isn’t close to what Pickens has demonstrated. But the Cowboys will have to depend on it if things go wrong.

With new faces cycling through the building, all eyes remain firmly fixed on the team’s returning offensive centerpiece.

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What do the Cowboys expect from George Pickens?

While Pickens has officially reported to the team facility for his physical, the coaching staff is maintaining a highly cautious approach to his immediate on-field integration. As discussed earlier, the Cowboys don’t want Pickens to face problems before the season begins.

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“They still expect him to be there next week for mandatory minicamp,” Cowboys insider Jon Machota explained on Cowboys Collective. “But even like Dak [Prescott] was saying today, ‘When he’s there or when he does show up, don’t expect him to just all of a sudden be with like the ones and doing everything.’”

Pickens avoided the questions around the OTAs. But Clarence Hill Jr. told DLLS Sports that the plan is for the wide receiver to be there on the field during the minicamp. However, Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris claimed that Pickens simply gave a shrug as a representative cut him off and prevented any more questions.

Meanwhile, Dak Prescott was all hyped up around Pickens. The duo had throwing sessions, even though the wide receiver wasn’t present for the OTAs. And that put things on a high pedestal for the quarterback.

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“George is George. He’s great, he’s awesome,” the quarterback said. “The personality, excitement, and his energy were consistent, consistent as it’s been those times that I got to throw with him. Just even communicating with him through the phone as we have these last couple of weeks, George is great. I’m excited about where he’s going to be. I’m excited about when he gets in and the work that we’re going to have to build off of. George is George, and he’s fine.”

As the Cowboys evaluate physical prospects like Mims on the practice fields, they’re also wrapping Pickens in bubble wrap. But it’s going to be interesting to see how strong Pickens’ return would be.