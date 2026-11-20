Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer confirmed he held discussions with defensive coordinator Christian Parker after Parker was stripped of calling plays. However, things took a surprising turn on Thursday when Parker indicated to reporters that it was a “significant” disappointment to be stripped of calling plays during games, adding, “Not an ideal situation for me personally, but it’s what’s best for the team.”

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On Friday, the Shan & RJ hosts noted that Parker “conducted himself like a true pro” at the podium and asked Schottenheimer, “He did say that he thought about leaving. Did you have to talk him into staying?”

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“Well, again, let me first say this: Christian Parker is an incredible man. He’s committed. He’s working tirelessly to help us win, and it starts this weekend against Tennessee. But he and I had a lot of really good conversations, hard conversations, but very direct. And again, I think it was a situation I’m glad that we can have those types of conversations,” Schottenheimer said on 105.3 The Fan’s Shan & RJ show on Friday.

After this, Schottenheimer was asked what he thought they had missed about Parker’s readiness in the interview process.

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Schottenheimer replied, “I don’t think that we missed anything. The big thing is this, guys: every situation is different. Christian’s got a bright future. He’s the defense coordinator of our football team. When you talk about what a defense coordinator does, just one of the parts of being a coordinator is calling plays on defense, and again, I just felt like we needed a different perspective when it came to that.”

Parker, 34, has remained as defensive coordinator for Dallas; however, Mike Pettine will call plays during games. The move comes after Dallas lost 46-40 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, making them fall to 4-6 this season. The Dallas defense has allowed the most total yards (393.8 per game) and rushing yards (154.1 per game) in the league and has allowed the third-most points (30th, 28.2 per game).

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Owner Jerry Jones indicated on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday that changes may happen on the defense, with an inexperienced first-time coordinator going through “learning on the job.”

Schottenheimer confirmed on Wednesday that “There was great alignment with Jerry, Stephen, and myself…we were all on the same page. I want to very, very clear that Christian Parker is a huge part of the solution.”

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Despite Schottenheimer insisting that Parker has “an incredibly bright future” in Dallas, beyond this season, Parker was noncommittal on Thursday. While he admitted he did push back on the decision (“Of course I did”), he added, “We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.” Parker was focused on Sunday’s game against Tennessee.

The decision sees a reversal in the mentor and mentee relationship. In 2019, Mike Pettine (now Dallas senior defensive assistant) gave Parker his first NFL coaching role as a quality control coach. However, Dallas brought Pettine, 60, out of retirement on October 12, 2026.

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He said, “When somebody you care about, a friend that’s in need and asks for some help, you answer the call.”

Pettine has previously said that “football’s a game of a million little things.” Parker said on Thursday about their relationship that “it’s supportive on both of our ends.”

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However, both coaches have said that they are still finalising whether Pettine will remain in the press box while Parker is on the sidelines. Schottenheimer said on Friday that he hasn’t “thought” about Pettine’s long-term future in Dallas.

With Dan Quinn leaving Dallas in 2024 to join the Washington Commanders, Pettine is the fourth defensive play-caller in Dallas. Mike Zimmer and Matt Eberflus were employed in one-year roles before Parker was hired in January 2026. However, after allowing 584 yards, the most ever at home in franchise history, Dallas removed Parker’s play-calling duties after 10 games.

Schottenheimer, who has a 11-15-1 record as head coach of the Cowboys, has also come under criticism for the decision. Bryan Broaddus, former scout for the Cowboys, said on 105.3 The Fan that Schottenheimer was “a coward” for not standing up and taking responsibility as head coach for the team’s 4-6 record and defensive struggles.

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Mike Pettine has 7 games remaining in the 2026 season to turn things around for the Cowboys as their defensive play-caller.