Hard Knocks Reveals Dak Prescott’s Personal Moment With Jerry Jones & Brian Schottenheimer After Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Win

As the Dallas Cowboys won their Thanksgiving game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the atmosphere inside AT&T Stadium turned instantly festive. The Cowboys improved to 6-5-1 and kept themselves alive in the playoff chase. Yet, in the middle of all the festivities, quarterback Dak Prescott created a personal moment that no one expected.

In a clip recently released from HBO’s Hard Knocks series, Dak Prescott was captured with a turkey leg in hand following the Thanksgiving win. He walked around the locker room while taking big bites from the turkey. But then he spotted head coach Brian Schottenheimer and held out the turkey leg while saying:

“Get you a bite of that turkey – that’s good.”

The coach then didn’t hesitate as he took a bite right from the turkey leg. Dak Prescott then threw his hands up in celebration. But then came the real surprise. Prescott soon turned to the Cowboys’ owner and general manager, Jerry Jones, and offered him the same turkey leg.

Jones didn’t think twice as he took a bite, too. That moment even made Dak Prescott scream with joy, and honestly, it’s hard not to smile watching that exchange. How often do you see a quarterback, his coach, and the franchise owner sharing a turkey leg like they just won a family cookout?

Earlier, as the game was wrapped up, Dak Prescott was seen jogging into the locker room still chomping on another turkey leg. Many of his teammates grabbed their own turkey leg as well. The Thanksgiving vibes were in full force.

Later, when Jones stepped out of the locker room to speak to reporters, he was holding yet another turkey leg. The background noise from celebrations was loud, but he looked relaxed and proud of the team.

“It tastes pretty good,” Jones said with a chuckle. “You guys are having a lot of fun. What a great win on Thanksgiving Day.”

That simple statement carried the weight of years of heartbreak and hope for Jones in Dallas. It reflected his relief, pride, and a belief that this team might be turning the corner. Wins like this can shift a season’s momentum, and the Cowboys certainly think so, too.

Dak Prescott and Co. hope to make the playoffs after the Thanksgiving win

The Cowboys were trailing in the first quarter of the Thanksgiving game with 14-7 on the scoreboard. But then Prescott kept his strong season rolling as he led the Cowboys to a late comeback. He recorded 320 yards along with two touchdowns and one interception as the Cowboys sealed a 31-28 victory over the Chiefs. But here’s what makes the win even more impressive.

In just five days, the Cowboys beat both Super Bowl LIX teams from last season. First, they matched a franchise record by overcoming a 21-point deficit to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12. Then they rallied again to finish off the Chiefs in Week 13. How often does a team pull off back-to-back comeback wins like that? It says something about their resilience.

“We’ll play anybody, anywhere,” said Schottenheimer after the win against the Chiefs. “You can see that by what we’ve done the last couple of weeks. The moment’s not too big for us.”

However, Dak Prescott knows the Cowboys can’t relax. The Detroit Lions, who sit just outside the NFC playoff picture, will be up next in the Cowboys’ road to the playoffs. The Lions play more physically, so Prescott recently sent the message to Dallas’ locker room that they can’t overlook the team. And he’s right.

The playoff race is tightening, and every game matters now for Dallas. But even as they face a tough challenge ahead, Dak Prescott and Co. seem ready.