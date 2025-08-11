Hatred Is Mutual Between Micah Parsons & Jerry Jones’ Cowboys After Contract Update, Says NFL Veteran

“When I grew up, I knew when momma wouldn’t let me do something, going to daddy and daddy letting me do it. Then going back in and saying to momma, ‘Daddy said I could do it.’ That old momma/daddy stuff, we got here doing that by nature. We’re not going to do that.” Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones continues to drop new comments on Micah Parsons’ contract saga. But how do you lose the heartbeat of a team that once bled for you? Once a match made for highlight reels and Super Bowl dreams, the Cowboys and Parsons now stand divided, their mutual respect lost somewhere between contract offers and veiled insults.

As the “Pay Micah” chants fell on deaf ears, Micah Parsons dropped a hammer. But it’s been more than a week since Parsons created a tidal wave on social media with his trade request. “I have made a tough decision. I no longer want to play for the Dallas Cowboys. My trade request has been submitted to Stephen Jones personally.” Even CeeDee Lamb, who was caught between extension talks last season backed him up. But with no positive response from the front office, veteran analysts now believe there’s no love lost between the two anymore.

On ESPN’s Get Up, NFL veteran Dan Orlovsky didn’t mince words. He questioned: “Do they wanna get a deal done with Micah Parsons? – A lot of that money stuff gets personal. I just, there’s something that feels like he doesn’t like them, they don’t like him. And it’s a personal dislike that isn’t attached to just money. Trade request is 10 days ago and we haven’t talked.” Orlovsky’s gut feeling that there’s something personal at play has echoed through football circles and fueled an offseason soap opera to the brink of throwing the entire ‘25 campaign at risk for Dallas. Parsons’ contract saga could have been very simple. On the field, he’s electrifying. Defensive Rookie of the Year, multi-time All-Pro, and consecutive Pro Bowler votes; add 52.5 sacks since 2021 to that and you get the defensive dominator known as Micah Parsons. But it’s not just about on-field productions.

Off the field, Parsons has grown up as a Cowboys fan. He’s the vocal leader in the trenches and the locker room. But the business of football can sour even the most passionate loyalty. Negotiations have unraveled spectacularly. Parsons first held in at training camp, declining to practice until the Cowboys started negotiating in earnest. But the negotiation didn’t happen, as per reports. Jerry Jones made headlines by side-stepping Parsons’ agent and insisting he’d talk only to the player.

This drama isn’t new for Dallas. J.J. is well known for playing the waiting game, letting stars like Dak Prescott and Lamb hang in contract limbo before finally shelling out top dollar. But unlike past stars, Parsons is making it personal. He cited shots at his character and injury record, and a refusal to negotiate without his agent present as reasons for wanting out. Parsons has kept his word. No holdout, but no reconciliation. He’s missed practices with back problems, but the deeper wounds haven’t healed. The Cowboys, meanwhile, insist there’s no intention of trading their cornerstone. As Stephen Jones put it recently, “That’s the nature of the negotiation. If you look at any negotiations around the league right now… I think they’ve all negotiated a trade. We have no intention of trading Micah.”

Orlovsky repeatedly asks, “Do they wanna sign Micah Parsons?” But the answer to that question still seems pretty far away.

No deal, no end. The standstill continues for Micah Parsons

When Todd Archer asked Jerry Jones whether we’ll see Micah Parsons on the field for the regular season opener against the Eagles, the answer was crisp. “No, absolutely not. A big part of it is his decision.” While the saga continues to develop, insiders like Adam Schefter have reported only radio silence. It’s a contract standoff with “no deal in sight,” and no meaningful dialogue since Parsons went public with his trade request. Since Parsons’ bombshell demand, there have been no new offers, no movement, not even a phone call. The standoff has gone from businesslike to bitter, with pressure mounting on Jerry Jones to deliver.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 29: Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Micah Parsons 11 looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles on December 29, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

On ESPN’s Get Up, Adam Schefter summed up the storm brewing in Dallas in a nutshell. “He’s not going to be dealt. But you can’t not sign the guy and then you can’t not trade him. It’s one or the other. Either you’re going to work on a long-term deal, which they haven’t done with him, or you’re going to have to explore other options. Which they haven’t yet…” The Cowboys are not talking extension, not trading Parsons, and not budging. The only messages exchanged have been media soundbites: admiration for Parson’s talent, and hope something might eventually break the ice. Without Parsons to hold down the defense, Dallas’ Super Bowl dreams look bleak. Even if a deal does come through at some point, the rift between Parsons and the Cowboys will have to be filled first.

As September 4 inches close, the story is no longer about contract numbers. It’s about a fractured relationship: star player vs. storied franchise, respect vs. control. Without a solution in sight, the Cowboys risk turning a championship-caliber defense into an offseason punchline. With the clock ticking faster than ever, can they risk letting one of the NFL’s generational talents walk out the door with nothing but bitter memories? For now, we wait for the stalemate to end.