Cowboys HC Announces Dak Prescott’s New Role After Clearing Air on Struggling QB

The Dallas Cowboys had a historic 2024 season. After a rocky season plagued by injuries and poor play, America’s Team missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Typically, a dependable offensive weapon, CeeDee Lamb’s output fell sharply. The defensive dynamo, Micah Parsons, was injured and missed many games. None of that, however, hurt as much as what happened to Dak Prescott.

But now, there’s fresh hope. Prescott is back under center earlier this week during OTAs, looking fit and healthy. The good news was confirmed by Dak himself: “I feel great. I can do nearly everything everyone else is doing at this time of the offseason. Just not cleared for contact—got a while for that anyway. Yeah, feeling great.” Dak’s comeback is more than simply a health update for Dallas fans and the team. It’s a sign of stability, leadership and a new role.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has finally revealed the truth after months of rumors and radio silence, and it wasn’t only about Dak Prescott’s red-practice jersey or hamstring. The actual headline? Dak’s role is evolving from franchise cornerstone to quarterback room cornerstone. During OTAs, Schottenheimer told reporters, “I was excited about Joe [Milton] before we got him. His work ethic is incredible. One of the first in the building, last to leave. He’s picked up the playbook quickly, and watching Dak take a mentorship role has been fantastic. The talent’s there — Joe’s got a bright future.”

The staff now takes great pride in the Cowboys’ quarterback room, which now houses Dak Prescott, Joe Milton, and Will Grier. Schottenheimer continued, “We don’t have any friction here; it’s been awesome.” This type of cooperation is crucial for a club seeking to refocus after a turbulent, playoff-less 2024.

And Milton? He isn’t wasting any more time. The second-year quarterback, who was traded from New England in April, came to Dallas intending to develop. Milton remarked on Dak Prescott’s leadership, “It’s great to learn from somebody like Dak. He’s been a huge help already. I’m soaking up everything.” Milton’s potential was perfectly demonstrated by his performance against the Bills in Week 18 of the previous season, going 22-of-29 for 241 yards and two touchdowns.

However, Dallas may be the place where he receives the necessary development. And why not? Milton is being trained by one of the best veterans in the league and is positioned as a promising backup. Still, Joe Milton’s growing pains—two interceptions in his first open OTA session with the Cowboys—quickly made the headlines. However, Schottenheimer is not hitting the panic button.

Schottenheimer addresses Joe Milton’s struggles, praises his NFL potential

Despite Milton’s understated arrival in Texas, the Cowboys’ front management was prepared when they made the trade in April. They did their homework. Schottenheimer acknowledged that the staff contacted reliable people from Milton’s past, including college coaches, league buddies, and others who had witnessed his brilliance firsthand, before the deal closed. The verdict? Worth taking a chance on. And that wager appears to be paying off so far.

“I was excited about Joe before we got him,” Schottenheimer said. “The work ethic is incredible. He’s one of the first in the building…last to leave. The way he’s attacked the playbook and picked it up has been incredible.” And Milton? Milton, too? His method of learning is a little… unconventional. Milton reads plays to his girlfriend while simulating formations with poker chips and a piece of tape. But hey, whatever works. His approach is well-liked by the coaching staff.

And Schottenheimer also sees results. “The talent speaks for itself. You guys will see it. He made some incredible throws (last week),” Schottenheimer said. “He’s just an exciting young prospect that I think the sky’s the limit for.” Of course, Schottenheimer understands better than anyone that a backup quarterback is an integral member of the team and not just a way to fill a depth chart.

So yes, there were early setbacks that raised questions about Milton’s readiness, but the Cowboys’ message is clear: they believe in their guy. Not only is Milton getting used to a new offense, but he’s also integrating into a system designed for expansion. And with Dak Prescott leading by example, that might be the biggest win of the offseason.