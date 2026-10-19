Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer Drops Triple Injury News After Packers Loss

The Dallas Cowboys had a lot of weight on their shoulders. Not only did they have to win a game, coming in 2-3 to stay active in the playoff race, but they also had to win it without suffering any more injuries. Unfortunately, the Green Bay Packers game only added to that tally.

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“Brian Schottenheimer says that Cowboys LB Dee Winters has an achilles strain,” Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com reported on X. “WR KaVontae Turpin has rib cartilage, but x-rays were clean. To Schottenheimer’s knowledge, QB Dak Prescott did not receive any x-rays.”

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The biggest concern of them all was the four-time Pro Bowler, Prescott, who took some big shots but kept on playing. One particular hit from the Packers’ Zaire Franklin took Prescott straight to the ground. The quarterback held his ribcage area for a while, with NBC’s Melissa Stark reporting he was asked several times if he was good to go. Prescott was not attended to medically.

He also addressed the injury concern after the game.

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“I took a good hit. A hit to the ribs got the wind knocked out of me. But I wasn’t coming out of the game. It was, just give me a second and we can get back going,” Prescott said, whilst also adding that he isn’t a “guy of excuses.”

Early in the game, Dallas lost wide receiver and special teams standout returner KaVontae Turpin on the opening kickoff of the game. Turpin has been a trump card for the struggling Cowboys and was leading the league in kick returns (20) and yards (549) before the Week 6 loss.

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He has been a great contributor for the Cowboys in the past two seasons, recording 904 and 1,814 kickoff return yards in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Linebacker Dee Winters went out in the second quarter after making a big play in the first. Winters intercepted Packers QB Jordan Love, and then ran 42 yards for a touchdown. However, Winters was ruled down by contact by the officials, who removed the score. The pick was allowed to be on record.

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Winters had injured his shoulder in the Washington Commanders game, but did not have to miss any time in the season.

The Cowboys were already in deep trouble following Week 6, and this set of injuries could further hamper their difficulties if their conditions do not improve.

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Brian Schottenheimer and the Cowboys have multiple things to tackle amid an injury crisis

A team is allotted eight IR-Designated to Return spots on the roster in the season. The distinction of the tag allows players to return after sitting out four games. Without the tag, a player will have to wait until the next season to play again.

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Per Cowboys insider Patrik Walker, Dallas has already used six of those spots this season. Jalen Thompson, P.J. Locke, Jonathan Bullard, Marist Liufau, and rookie cornerback Devin Moore occupy five spots. One was used by Tyler Smith, who is no longer on IR.

This means that the Cowboys are on a tightrope walk with the IR list. Other injuries are already persisting, like Cobie Durant being inactive due to a hamstring injury.

The defense is far from what Dallas had advertised, and having to play on with backups might be costing them big time here. Head coach Schottenheimer also has had to turn to Mike Pettine, who was hired as defensive assistant during the season.

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“We’re in a hole, we put ourselves there,” the head coach said after the game. “There’s one way out of it. That’s what I told the guys. We’ve got to work; we’ve got to find solutions; can’t repeat mistakes. They understand that.”

The Cowboys are 2-4 and will play the division rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4), next.