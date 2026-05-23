Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer Makes Major Decision on $2M Texas Home Months After Infamous Animal Invasion

Essentials Inside The Story Schotty's $2M Texas Home features a private courtyard, movie room, infinity-edge pool, and a three-car garage

The Cowboys HC wants to relocate closer to team facilities for efficiency

Schotty is highly focused on breaking the Cowboys' 30-year championship drought

When the Dallas Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer brought the McKinney house in May 2025 after landing the Cowboys job, he never imagined that the 5,700-square-foot luxury resort-style estate would come with multiple animal invasions. But a year followed by snake bites, owl invasions, and a 30-minute commute to the team facility has pushed the head coach to finally consider relocating.

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According to reports, Schottenheimer has officially listed his estate in McKinney, Texas, for sale. Although the property is valued at around $2 million, he has set the asking price at $3.8 million. The estate is located at 6101 Crystal Cove Court in the Emerald Heights neighborhood, a private gated community within the larger master-planned Stonebridge Ranch area.

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The listing agent, Carrie Himel, has also indicated that there is already a potential buyer interested, although the final sale has not yet been completed.

The move isn’t random, though. Schotty has a major reason behind putting up his property for sale. For his everyday commute to the team headquarters in Frisco, the Cowboys HC has to drive for around 30 minutes to reach The Star. And it seemingly costs some of his valuable time.

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“It really is just time being closer to work, and every minute counts, when you’re at that level, for him,” said Himel.

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The McKinney property was built in 2021 by the previous owners and has a courtyard with a fountain, a movie room, and an infinity-edge pool, according to its listing. Along with that, the property also has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a half bathroom, and a three-car garage.

Heading into the 2026 season, Schottenheimer has his eyes set on Super Bowl glory. And he doesn’t want the distance between his home and the training facility to become a reason behind another disappointing season.

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“I’ve never shied away from it,” said Schottenheimer just a few weeks ago. “That’s the goal. Never will. I think I’m more comfortable talking about it now because I do feel like this team is built to where I feel even better going into Year 2… Super Bowl LXI, Feb. 14, 2027. That’s where we plan on being. That’s a tall task, and we have to clean up a number of things that we need to improve on from last year.”

Additionally, Schottenheimer isn’t the only NFL coach to make such a move. Take former Titans and current New England Patriots HC Mike Vrabel, for example. After being named head coach of the Titans, Mike Vrabel bought a massive $2 million, 6,100-square-foot estate in the upscale Forest Hills neighborhood to reduce his daily commute to the practice facility in Nashville.

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However, for Schottenheimer, part of his relocation plans is also happening for a different reason.

Brian Schottenheimer’s Texas home has built memories on animal invasion

Brian Schottenheimer’s property is situated more on the outside in greenery, where many animals also find their natural habitat. And on multiple occasions, they have paid a visit to his property. For starters, right before the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants in 2025, two of the Schottenheimer family’s dogs were bitten by snakes on the property grounds.

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“That was a big vet bill,” the Cowboys HC recalled soon after the incident.

But who knew soon it would turn out to be a trend? A month later, in October 2025, an owl had reportedly flown into his Texas home while he was in a planning meeting ahead of a game against the Arizona Cardinals. The owl reportedly flew through an open sliding door, and the family eventually had to call animal control to get the owl out of the house.

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When asked, Schotty seemingly joked about the incident, hoping that the owl was a good omen. The Cowboys HC recalled how they had won the Giants game that happened soon after the snake incident. And hoped for something similar for their next game against the Arizona Cardinals.

“[Shoot], I’ll put an elephant in my garage,” said Schottenheimer in October 2025. “If that’s what it takes to win, I’ll do it.”

However, things didn’t turn out as per Schottenheimer’s expectations. The Cowboys eventually lost to the Cardinals 27-17. But that would be the last of these memories, as the Cowboys HC is currently searching for properties near The Star in Frisco.