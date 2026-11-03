“He Was Removed”: Brian Schottenheimer Confirms Disciplinary Action Against Cowboys Star After Costly Blunder Against Cardinals

The Cowboys had a pretty nice chance of securing a win against the Cardinals. With about 2:23 left on the clock in the fourth quarter, Dak Prescott and co. were leading 27-17. However, one costly mistake ruined their chances. In the end, the Dallas Cowboys lost their fifth game of the season, 33-30, to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8.

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Facing a third-and-10 at Dallas’ 29-yard line, Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew threw an incomplete pass to receiver Reggie Virgil. But Arizona got a new lifeline when Rashan Gary got flagged for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Minshew. The roughing the passer flag gave the Cowboys a 15-yard penalty, setting the stage for the Cardinals to score a touchdown.

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The roughing the passer penalty certainly played a significant role in the Cardinals’ Week 8 win. And after the penalty, Gary went on to play 11 out of 19 snaps. But according to head coach Brian Schottenheimer, the Cowboys front office already took measures to hold Gary accountable, saying: “We pulled him out, talked to him about it, addressed it.”

Schottenheimer further added in the press conference on Monday after the Cowboys lost by a three-point margin to the Cardinals: “We addressed it today again in the meeting. RG is aware. It’s a big play in the game. But it’s not the only play in the game that affected the outcome of the game. But he was removed, and it was discussed.”

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In the first half, the Cowboys showcased a defensive masterclass. They sacked Jacoby Brissett four times throughout the game. In the first quarter, the defense even intercepted Brissett. Two plays later, Javonte Williams fumbled, and James Mitchell returned it for a touchdown. Ultimately, the Cardinals had to bring in Minshew in the third quarter, and that’s when things began to change for Arizona. It certainly marked a lack of defensive consistency for the Cowboys, and Schottenheimer knew it.

“I thought this game was a tale of two halves,” the head coach said. “We had the lead coming out of halftime, but we weren’t able to finish the game. I always have real conversations with those guys, and the word I keep coming up with as I look at is ‘consistency.’

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“We’ve got good players, and we have to play more consistently… I thought yesterday’s game is a great example of how you can play really well for three quarters, but if you don’t find a way to put the game away in the fourth quarter, in this league, it will come up and bite you.”

Holding Gary and the defensive lineup accountable in the film room is a necessary start. But until the Cowboys learn how to keep their foot on the gas for a full 60 minutes, moral victories won’t save their 3-5 campaign.