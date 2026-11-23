The Dallas Cowboys gave their fans something to celebrate after a 51-30 win over the Tennessee Titans in their Week 11 matchup. Dak Prescott made five total touchdowns while CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens crossed the 100-yard receiving mark. But the impressive performance came with an unfortunate setback on the defensive side.

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The Dallas Morning News reported on its official site, “Dee Winters went down with a knee injury in the second quarter of Dallas’ Week 11 meeting with the Tennessee Titans. Winters grabbed at his right leg after going for a tackle on Titans running back Tony Pollard with 12:40 left in the first half.”

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Linebacker Dee Winters suffered a knee injury during the game. The situation got serious when his condition confirmed his absence as the Cowboys ruled him out for the remainder of the game. His return was uncertain after getting medical attention, and he did not make it back onto the field. His injury also puts his availability for Dallas’ upcoming Thanksgiving showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in question.

The incident took place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with 12:40 remaining in the first half. Winters was trying to stop Titans running back Tony Pollard when he grabbed his right leg and stayed on the ground for a long time. The Cowboys’ training staff helped him reach the sideline before he was examined in the medical tent.

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According to CBS Sports, he finished the game with two solo tackles. Losing him can be a big concern for Dallas, given his contributions to the defensive unit this season. He entered the Titans matchup with 43 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception, and one pass deflection, per Pro Football Reference.

He had also played the majority of the defensive snaps in the Cowboys’ last 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. His involvement alongside Shemar James at inside LB made him an important part of the team’s defensive rotation. After his exit, Justin Barron took over the field at his position.

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Meanwhile, Dallas’ offense made sure the injury setback did not overshadow its impressive performances. Prescott completed 28 of 33 passes for 325 yards and four touchdowns while adding another score on the ground. Lamb recorded 11 receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown. Pickens recorded seven catches for 102 yards and another touchdown.

The Cowboys also made TDs on their first six possession dominating early in the game.

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But the defensive performances were not entirely convincing, as the Titans managed to put up 30 points. Dallas also surrendered 248 passing yards to QB Cam Ward and made Winters’ absence another concern for the coaching staff.

As the Cowboys prepare to host the Eagles on Thanksgiving Day, the timing of the injury couldn’t be any worse. The team will need its defender available against the divisional rival, especially with a linebacker rotation already facing adjustments.

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Dallas will wait for further updates on Winters’ knee. While the 51-point performance gave a much-needed boost, the Cowboys will hope their win does not come at the cost of losing another key defender.