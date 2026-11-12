Cowboys Hit With Massive Injury Crisis as 16 Players Land on Injury Report Ahead of 49ers Clash

Brian Schottenheimer thought last weekend’s win was the break the Cowboys needed. A road win can do wonders for a team’s confidence. But as it stands, Dallas might be in a deeper hole than anyone thought.

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Week 10 brings a tough opponent in the San Francisco 49ers, and Wednesday’s report lists a record 16 players on the injury report.

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Here’s where things stand for the Cowboys.

Did not practice:

Joey Porter Jr.

Porter missed Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury. He was limited in practice last week and still couldn’t play against the Colts. The injury has bothered him since his Cowboys debut against the Texans on Oct. 4.

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He also struggled with ankle pain against the Cardinals, which limited his movement on the field.

The Cowboys will monitor his progress over the next two practices.

Donovan Ezeiruaku

Ezeiruaku missed Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury he suffered against the Colts on Nov. 8. He left the game and did not return, and the Cowboys later listed him as day-to-day. If he remains unavailable, Von Miller and Marist Liufau could see more playing time.

Jake Ferguson

Ferguson injured his left knee in the same game after taking a hit in the third quarter. It was initially described as a stinger, but later tests revealed sprains to two ligaments, the PCL and MCL, which help support the knee. Schottenheimer said Ferguson will miss multiple weeks.

P.J. Locke

Locke didn’t practice either. He suffered a concussion in the Cowboys’ Week 8 game against the Cardinals, but he recovered and passed the NFL’s concussion protocol before playing against the Colts on Nov. 8.

However, he suffered another concussion in that game. As a result, he has been ruled out of the Week 10 game against the 49ers and could miss several more games.

Tyler Goodson

Goodson hurt his knee in the second quarter of the Nov. 8 game against the Colts. He kept playing and finished with 77 rushing yards on 12 carries, the best performance of his career.

However, tests after the game showed he had injured two key knee ligaments, the ACL and MCL, which help keep the knee stable.

Malik Hooker

Hooker missed Wednesday’s practice for personal reasons, as Schottenheimer confirmed. The Cowboys have not shared any further details.

Von Miller

Miller missed Wednesday’s practice because the Cowboys gave him a rest day. He is not dealing with an injury, and the team has not reported any injury concerns.

Jonathan Mingo

Mingo hurt his ankle in the win over the Colts. He tried to keep playing but couldn’t return, and he missed Wednesday’s practice as he recovers.

Limited practice:

DeMarvion Overshown

Overshown returned against the Eagles on Oct. 26 after missing five games with a hamstring injury he suffered against the Giants in Week 1.

Before the Nov. 8 game against the Colts, he was dealing with both hamstring and back problems and couldn’t play. He returned to practice on Wednesday, Nov. 11, but was limited because of his hamstring.

His return to practice is a positive sign, but it’s still unclear whether he’ll be ready for the 49ers.

George Pickens

Pickens practiced on Wednesday, but on a limited basis, the same status he had throughout last week. So, it’s not yet clear whether he’ll play against the 49ers. He has two more practices, on Thursday and Friday, before the Cowboys decide his status.

Pickens missed the Colts game because his hamstring was still bothering him. He also had a shoulder issue, but the hamstring was the main reason he couldn’t play.

“He tried to go. He wanted to play,” Brian Schottenheimer said, per ESPN’s Todd Archer. “He loves football. He tried to play and unfortunately just ran out of time.”

KaVontae Turpin

Turpin injured the cartilage around his ribs in the Cowboys’ Oct. 18 game against the Packers. He went to the locker room, and the team initially listed him as questionable to return before ruling him out for the rest of the game.

The injury kept him out of the game against the Colts. He returned to practice on Wednesday but was limited.

Full practice:

Marist Liufau

Liufau broke his forearm while making a tackle in the Cowboys’ Aug. 28 preseason game against the New Orleans Saints. He needed surgery and was expected to miss several weeks.

He returned to practice on Oct. 22 and rejoined the active roster on Nov. 7. By Nov. 11, he was a full participant, a sign he has made a good recovery.

Brevyn Spann-Ford

Spann-Ford was listed with a shoulder injury on Nov. 11, but he was still a full participant. He also played in the Nov. 8 game against the Colts.

Luke Schoonmaker

Schoonmaker started having groin problems while preparing for the Nov. 1 game against the Cardinals. He missed two practices that week and was ruled out of the game.

The injury limited his practice time again the following week ahead of the Colts game. However, he returned to full practice on Nov. 11.

Devin Moore

Moore was placed on injured reserve in late August with a hip injury. On Oct. 29, the Cowboys opened his practice window, and he was a full participant on Nov. 11.

Jonathan Bullard

Bullard injured his calf in the Cowboys’ Sept. 27 game against the Baltimore Ravens in Rio de Janeiro. He left the game and did not return.

The team placed him on injured reserve on Sept. 30. He returned to practice on Oct. 29 and was a full participant by Nov. 11.

Now it’s a waiting game to see how many of them return before Sunday’s game against the 49ers.