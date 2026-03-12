Cowboys Hit With $16M Setback After Trading ‘Unhappy’ Osa Odighizuwa to 49ers

Essentials Inside The Story Dallas Cowboys traded Osa Odighizuwa to the San Francisco 49ers.

Dallas recently added multiple interior defensive linemen.

Odighizuwa produced strong pressure numbers in recent seasons.

The Dallas Cowboys‘ attempt to solve one problem by trading Osa Odighizuwa just created a much bigger one: a $16 million hole in their salary cap. The team dealt the defensive tackle to the San Francisco 49ers for a third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft (No. 92 overall), a move designed to ease financial pressure but one that came with an unexpected cost.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Dallas takes on a $16M dead cap hit, clearing $4.75M of space,” Spotrac shared on X while breaking down Odighizuwa’s contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

In simple terms, dead money refers to the part of a signing bonus that has been given to the player but hasn’t yet impacted the salary cap. This unique arrangement led to an unexpected situation for the Cowboys.

When the Cowboys moved Odighizuwa to the Bay Area, the 49ers took over his future base salaries. This decision allowed Dallas to remove Odighizuwa’s entire $20.75 million cap hit for the 2026 season from their books. However, the leftover part of his signing bonus, which is about $16 million, quickly counted against Dallas’ cap as dead money. So, the Cowboys are left with a modest net savings of just $4.75 million for 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking at the other side of the deal, the 49ers are getting a much-needed boost to their defensive front. Last season, their defensive line struggled with injuries and failed to create steady pressure. The unit finished near the bottom of the league in sacks, highlighting the need for reinforcements along the defensive front.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the 49ers expect Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams to return from torn ACLs, adding a proven interior disruptor like Odighizuwa provides crucial depth and an immediate pass-rushing threat from the inside.

Despite not having made a Pro Bowl appearance, Odighizuwa’s contributions on the field have been impressive. Over the past two seasons, he has recorded 112 quarterback pressures. That ranks third among defensive tackles since 2024, behind Zach Allen with 148 and Chris Jones with 137. Because of this ability, he should fit well in the 49ers’ aggressive scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the move provides a future draft pick, it creates an immediate and significant financial complication for Dallas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Was Osa Odighizuwa’s role with the Cowboys becoming uncertain?

The Cowboys’ defensive line was already crowded before the trade. First, Dallas acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark from the Green Bay Packers as part of the Micah Parsons trade just before the 2025 season began. Then, at last season’s trade deadline, they also brought in New York Jets star Quinnen Williams, a four-time Pro Bowler. Naturally, that left fewer clear opportunities for Osa Odighizuwa.

The roster buildup raised questions about Odighizuwa’s role. Reporter Mike Fisher suggested there could be tension surrounding Odighizuwa’s role while discussing the situation.

“There is a ‘Cowboys conflict’ here, and it’s about Osa’s happiness and fit with his role in the new system,” Fisher wrote in his article explaining why Odighizuwa might be unhappy at the team. “Osa was the longest-tenured Cowboy on the defensive line, but new coordinator Christian Parker may not have had a happy home for him in his new scheme. And so Osa is going to the Bay.”

New defensive coordinator Christian Parker is expected to use more 3-4 elements in his defensive front, which creates a different structure along the line. In this system, Odighizuwa, who is listed at about 6-foot-2 and around 280 pounds, looks like an awkward fit. He does not have the size for a traditional 4i defensive end, and he also lacks the traits teams usually want in an edge linebacker.

Then, Parker also wants his defensive ends to handle gap-and-a-half responsibilities. That means they must hold their ground at the point of attack and read the play before making a move. But Odighizuwa thrives in a different role. He plays best as a quick and aggressive 3-technique who shoots through a single gap to pressure the quarterback. He can disrupt passing plays, but he has not built a strong reputation as a run defender.

That difference matters even more for a defense that plans to use lighter boxes. Because of that, the 49ers make sense.