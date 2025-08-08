Huge Injury Update Confirmed for Cowboys as Micah Parsons Misses Practice After Back Issue

You don’t usually expect a regular practice to turn into a talking point, but that’s exactly what happened Thursday at Cowboys camp. One of the team’s biggest stars was suddenly not on the field, and another important player left after taking a hard hit. In just a few minutes, the mood shifted from routine drills to worried looks on the sideline. It wasn’t only about who was missing; it was about how these moments could impact the Cowboys’ season before it even starts.

Micah Parsons was nowhere to be seen on the practice field Thursday, and it wasn’t just a rest day. Multiple sources told ESPN he was dealing with a back tightness issue and spent the session getting treatment. Parsons had mentioned after the first camp practice on July 22 that the same issue had bothered him during minicamp. Even Jerry Jones hinted the injury ties into ongoing negotiations after Parsons’ recent trade request. Either way, missing a practice this early has eyes on both his health and his future in Dallas.

Tight end Jake Ferguson also gave Cowboys fans a scare when he left practice after a heavy hit, later being diagnosed with a back contusion. The good news? It’s not serious. And he was back at practice today. That’s a relief for Dak Prescott, who leans on Ferguson as his go-to safety valve. Fresh off a four-year, $52 million extension, Ferguson is looking to move past a rough 2024 season that was slowed by injuries and Prescott’s absence. Staying healthy now is crucial if he wants to bounce back and deliver the numbers Dallas is counting on.