Christian Parker lost control of the Cowboys’ defense this week. The strange part? He says he still hasn’t spoken to Jerry Jones about it. Jones finally addressed the silence on Friday, and his answer was hardly reassuring.

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Jones, appearing on 105.3 The Fan’s K&C Masterpiece, was asked about the silence and shrugged it off:

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“I don’t have an issue, and I don’t think anybody else should if they know what I know,” Jones said, per Dallas Morning News reporter Calvin Watkins.

Here is the backdrop. After a 46-40 loss to the 49ers, where a Kyle Shanahan trick play led to a 70-yard Deebo Samuel touchdown, the Cowboys took defensive play-calling away from Parker on Wednesday. They handed it to senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine, starting Sunday against the Titans.

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Coach Brian Schottenheimer called the defense unacceptable after that loss and did not offer Parker a vote of confidence at the time. Parker keeps the defensive coordinator title, and Schottenheimer made that clear:

“He’s still the DC of our football team.”

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Schottenheimer also said a different perspective would be good for the unit, since play-calling is collaborative, and stressed that Parker has a bright future in Dallas.

Parker, 34, was hired in January as the youngest defensive coordinator in franchise history after two years on Nick Sirianni’s staff in Philadelphia. Pettine, a former NFL head coach, joined in mid-October and will call a defense in a game for the first time since 2020.

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Pettine was on a multi-week trip to Italy celebrating his 60th birthday when Parker called him, and Dallas had tried to hire him in the offseason.

The numbers explain the urgency. Dallas ranks 32nd in the NFL in yards allowed and 30th in points allowed, and it enters Sunday’s home game against the 1-8 Titans at 4-6. This is also the fifth different defensive play-caller the Cowboys have had in four seasons.

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Parker was candid on Thursday. He admitted he pushed back and considered leaving, but decided against it. In his words, “that would have been running from it.” He also said Pettine taking over is only awkward if people make it that way.

Then came the detail that set off Friday’s questions. Asked about Jones, Parker was brief:

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“I have not spoken to him.”

It was not the first time Jones teased this on the radio. On Tuesday, he told the same show that the team was discussing a change, adding that he would not get into it there.

On Friday, Jones backed the move. He said he agrees with where the Cowboys ended up and how they got there, and he explained the logic:

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“We’ve got a chance to play better doing it this way.”

Jones said the process has moved at a very deliberate pace and has considered the human side of the decision. Asked about sitting down with Parker, he said they will see how it goes, but it would not happen informally.

He praised how Parker has handled the fallout:

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“He can put that on a resume of how he handled the initial parts of this decision. He can put that right up there at the top of his list. He’s handling it very well.”

Jones also described Parker as a coach who is just starting out, and said he would love to have everybody in the foxhole who has been shot at before. He added that he is glad about where things stand.

The owner said the defense will be watching how Parker responds, and he hoped it would influence this weekend positively.

For now, the Cowboys have a new voice on the headset, a coordinator still in the building, and an owner who says he knows something the rest of us do not. Sunday against the Titans will show whether that is enough.