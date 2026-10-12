“I Had No Issue”: Cowboys Legend Supports Stadium Worker Who Called Dak Prescott “Embarrassing” After Loss to Buccaneers

Dak Prescott did not take well to being called out in the tunnel after the Dallas Cowboys’ 24-16 home loss to the previously winless Buccaneers. After the game, as the quarterback made his way past the media inside the stadium, a contract car service worker could be heard saying, “Embarrassing!”

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Prescott addressed the issue later on. But the man who made the comment simply summed up what many thought about the Cowboys’ performance that night. Even franchise icon Michael Irvin backed up the driver.

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“When that guy yelled embarrassing, he was talking about, ‘You got everybody hoping and waiting that this is going to be different,’” Irvin said on the White House podcast. “’And it came out the same damn way it has always been over the last 30 years.’ I had no issue with that man yelling embarrassing because it was embarrassing. Point blank, period.

“And I always say, you can have fight in you, but make sure you know who and when to fight. And fighting him was not the damn fight. Fighting them boys on the football field was the fight. And you ran from that fight. That’s why I got an issue with it. And I’m going to tell you something. I was depressed. I was mad. I was hurt. I was in a grave. Buried.”’

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Entering the game, perhaps even die-hard Buccaneers fans had little hope about their team winning this game. Tampa Bay, then 0-4, was taking on the Cowboys, known for the ‘Greatest Offense There Is.’ At the end of the night, the Buccaneers pulled away with a 24-16 win that was no fluke. This one was fought hard on the ground and was big enough to send a message.

The contract service worker had reason enough to toss that claim at Prescott, who is the face of the franchise now. He completed 24 of 42 passes for 316 yards and a touchdown, but two interceptions pulled his passer rating down to 69.1. But the way the defense crumbled against the Buccaneers after a whole offseason of hype had plenty of fans venting their anger.

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“When he said it, I just happened to look at him, and at that point, he looked away,” Prescott said after the game. “And when I turned my head back, he said something else. And so that’s the part that, just as a man or as just a person, feel free to speak your mind — just speak it. Don’t cower away from the reaction that you’re going to get.

“And so, if you’re saying it’s embarrassing, say it’s embarrassing. If you’re saying it to me, then say it to me. Don’t go back on it. So that’s all that was, and I hate that it’s even being talked about, to be honest with you.”

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But at the end of it all, Prescott couldn’t help but say, “We were definitely supposed to win this game, and in this league, you’ve gotta win the games you’re supposed to win.”

Michael Irvin has now changed his stance on Prescott, which is notable because he has backed him in the past. Not long ago, the Cowboys legend took on Stephen A. Smith and Dan Orlovsky during an NFC East debate.

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“Y’all are telling me out of your mouth… that you expect Jameis Winston to be better than Dak Prescott?” Irvin said.

“Stop this show right now. Get rid of all of y’all right now,” Irvin declared in the clip shared by Awful Announcing.

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He did have kind words for Winston’s personality and even said he could land a TV job one day. But he went right back to football.

“But on the football field, it’s different. I’m taking Dak Prescott every time,” Irvin said. “And what’s funny, y’all are, too. You just can’t fix your words to say it.”

However, with Dallas sitting at 2-3 and in third place in the NFC East, it’s not hard to see why Irvin’s patience has worn thin.