Dallas Cowboys fans watched a 21-point lead vanish before the dessert course was even finished on Thanksgiving night. By the time the Philadelphia Eagles walked out of AT&T Stadium with a 39–38 stunner, one coaching decision was sitting right in the middle of the wreckage.

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With 55 seconds left, Dallas led by two and faced fourth-and-1 at the Eagles’ 39-yard line. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer kept the offense on the field instead of punting. At the postgame conference, when asked to walk through the call, Schottenheimer said:

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“Yeah, really felt good about the drive we had going and felt really good that we were going to put the game away there. And I wanted the ball in Dak’s [Prescott] hands, and unfortunately we weren’t able to make it work.”

In plain terms, he chose his quarterback over the punt team. A first down would have kept the ball and the clock in Dallas’ hands, and that was the whole point of the gamble.

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The other option had real appeal too. According to the AP, a punt could have run about 10 seconds off the clock and pinned the Eagles deep, and Philadelphia had no timeouts left.

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Instead, Eagles defensive lineman Ty Robinson sacked Dak Prescott for a 9-yard loss. Prescott said his first read was to the left, but the Eagles covered it well, and a defensive back was playing CeeDee Lamb physically.

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“That’s one I’ll think about for a long time,” Prescott said afterward.

He also reached back for a comparison to an earlier gut punch this season. “I said that about the Cardinals game, but this one takes the cake,” Prescott said of how stunning the loss felt, and he agreed that “numb” was a fair description of how he felt.

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Philadelphia took over at its own 48 with 50 seconds left. The Eagles moved to the Dallas 41 with 7 seconds to go, and Jake Elliott drilled a 59-yard field goal with 2 seconds left.

Schottenheimer was then asked if he ever second-guesses himself.

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“All the time. Not in that situation. Absolutely not in that situation,” he said.

Why no second thoughts on that one? “Again, I trust our quarterback and our offense.”

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It is hard to stomach that kind of certainty after watching a 31-10 third-quarter lead vanish. ESPN Analytics had Dallas at a 99.4% chance to win right before Kenny Moore II returned a blocked punt for a touchdown and kicked off the slide.

Brandon Aubrey also missed a 40-yard field goal that would have put Dallas up by 11. Eagles quarterback Joe Milton, in his third career start, threw three touchdown passes, and DeVonta Smith finished with a career-high 200 receiving yards.

It wasn’t like the offense sputtered out of nowhere, either. Prescott threw two touchdowns and scrambled for another 14 yard-TD run, while Lamb torched the secondary for 134 yards on seven catches.

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The Cowboys now sit at 5-7, and the offense is part of the strange story. Dallas became the first team in NFL history to average at least 30 points through 12 games and still have a losing record, at 31.3 points a game. Owner Jerry Jones did not sugarcoat it.

“These are setbacks, and they’re damning setbacks; there’s no question about it,” he said.

Schottenheimer is 12-16-1 as the Cowboys’ head coach, and he brushed off questions about his job.

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“I don’t worry about that. I worry about the guys in that locker room. And it doesn’t affect me,” he said.

Dallas now faces a long wait before a Monday night trip to Seattle on December 7. Fourth-and-1 is supposed to be the simplest math in football, and on Thursday, it somehow came with the longest explanation.