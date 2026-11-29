When Dak Prescott signed his four-year, $240 million extension with the Dallas Cowboys in 2024, it made him the NFL’s highest-paid player at the time. A number like that changes how the world looks at you and everyone around you. Now, with their split behind them, his ex-fiancée is shutting down the whispers that followed her around too.

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Under a New York Post Sports Instagram post covering the recent Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy saga, Sarah Jane Ramos shared her thoughts. But instead, it backfired with a netizen labelling Prescott’s ex-fiancée as a “gold-digging bartender.” However, Ramos didn’t entertain for long as she came up with a scathing response.

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“I was running an entire market as sales manager when we met, but there’s no shame in bartending or earning an honest living,” Ramos commented on New York Post Sports‘ Instagram post. “There is, however, something profoundly embarrassing about being this invested in a stranger’s life and still getting the details wrong. If you’re going to make me your hobby, at least do your homework… And before you audition as a comedian, make sure you’re comfortable being the joke… I have time today.”

Before she began dating Dak Prescott in 2023, Sarah Jane Ramos built a six-year corporate career in Florida’s hospitality, wine, and spirits distribution industry. Her entire pre-2023 professional path took place across Miami and Tampa Bay, progressing from entry-level hospitality into regional beverage management.

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After earning her bachelor’s degree in criminalistics and criminal science from Florida State University, Ramos started her career working as a bartender for Marriott Hotels.

Don’t Blame the Parsons Trade. Dallas’ Defense Broke a Year Earlier.

local_fire_department HOT TAKE play_arrow Everyone blames the Micah Parsons trade. The numbers say otherwise. Icon Sportswire via Imago Great offense, awful defense Points scored2nd 31.2 a game BestWorst Points given up30th 29.2 a game BestWorst 30 points isn’t enough This season:Won 4 Lost 4 37 – 20 W 31 – 34 L 34 – 30 W 38 – 21 W 30 – 33 L 40 – 46 L 51 – 30 W 38 – 39 L NFL teams that score 30+ win 87% Dallas when it scores 30+ 50% When it broke 20.1 2022 5th 18.5 2023 5th Quinn leaves 27.5 2024 31st Parsons traded 30.1 2025 32nd 29.2 2026 30th Where it went Dan Quinn, 2024 Parsons, a year later Dallas12 winsarrow_forward7 wins Washington4 winsarrow_forward12 wins The verdict Don’t blame the Parsons trade. The defense broke the year Dan Quinn left. Dallas has given up 27 or more points a game for three straight seasons. 1 2023, with Quinn: 5th-best defense 2 2024, with Parsons, without Quinn: 31st 3 Quinn’s Washington: 4 wins to 12 Points per game, regular season. Data: nflverse, 1999 to 2026 Week 12. arrow_back See why arrow_forward Dallas scored 38 on Thanksgiving. And still lost. 2nd at scoring. 3rd-worst at stopping it. Score 30 and you win almost 9 times in 10. Dallas has lost 4 of 8. The collapse came in 2024. Parsons was still on the team. Quinn went to Washington. They went from 4 wins to 12. The Parsons trade came a year later. The damage was already done.

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Then, she transitioned from service to the business side of the industry by joining Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits as an on-premise sales consultant in Miami (October 2017–2019), managing distribution and supplier relationships for restaurants, bars, and hotels.

Following that, Ramos moved into direct brand representation (2019–2021), working as a certified specialist for major global luxury spirits and wine companies, including Moët Hennessy and Diageo (parent company of brands like Johnnie Walker and Smirnoff).

Then again, two years before going public with Dak Prescott, she returned to Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits with a promotion to On-Premise Area Manager, overseeing regional sales and distribution operations in her hometown of Tampa Bay (August 2021–2023).

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As for the bartending career, Ramos began working in the role at Marriott Hotels after graduating from Florida State University (likely around 2015 or 2016). However, she wrapped up her bartending career by October 2017 before entering corporate life.

In September 2023, Ramos was first linked to the Dallas Cowboys quarterback after she was spotted cheering for him at a Cowboys game against the New York Giants and posing with him on the field.

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A year later, on October 18, 2024, Dak Prescott proposed on a golf course with a $1 million diamond ring, with the couple scheduling the wedding for April 10, 2026. But an incident that took place a month before the wedding seemingly jeopardized their relationship.

Weeks before the wedding ceremony, and immediately following a joint bachelor-bachelorette trip in the Bahamas, Prescott and Ramos broke up and sent an apology email to roughly 250 guests canceling the wedding.

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While Ramos publicly denied rumors that the split was over a prenuptial agreement, Page Six reported the breakup stemmed from allegations of ongoing infidelity.

As things stand, after Prescott initially filed paperwork for temporary custody, the two reached an out-of-court co-parenting agreement. By November 2026, sources confirmed they were amicably sharing holiday time in Texas with their daughters, MJ and Aurora, while not holding any grudges against each other.