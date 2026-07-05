Cowboys Identified as Potential Landing Spot for Shedeur Sanders Amid Trade Rumors

The Dallas Cowboys have found themselves at the center of a surprising quarterback storyline. This offseason, Cleveland Browns signal-caller Shedeur Sanders is engaged in a battle for the QB1 spot against Deshaun Watson. But if he fails, a potential trade exit is already in place, as the 24-year-old QB has been deemed a possible fit in the Dallas Cowboys offense under Dak Prescott.

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“Jones could acquire Sanders for relatively cheap and give him the opportunity to develop behind Dak Prescott as the team’s long-term backup,” reported Pro Football Network’s Cooper Kleinberg.

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Shedeur Sanders will be entering his second NFL season this year after throwing for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns in eight career games. And the potential trade deal sending him to Dallas is based on Jerry Jones’ strategy for quarterback signings.

In 2023, Jerry Jones & Co. traded a fourth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for the former No. 3 overall pick, Terry Lance. However, the trade was a big fail as Lance appeared in just four games in a Cowboys jersey, where he threw for 266 yards in 25 passes without a touchdown. Dallas ultimately moved on from Lance after the 2024 season. But before the next season could begin, a similar situation unfolded.

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In 2025, the Dallas Cowboys sent a fifth-round pick to the New England Patriots for Joe Milton III. While Milton served as Prescott’s primary backup during the 2025 season, his performance was inconsistent. In four games, he threw for 183 yards while recording a single touchdown.

Imago CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 21: Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 throws a pass during the second quarter of the National Football League game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns on December 21, 2025, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 21 Bills at Browns EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251221029

From a roster perspective, the Dallas Cowboys might not need Shedeur Sanders, at least for the 2026 season. First off, the NFC East team already has a crowded backup room with Joe Milton III and new signing Sam Howell. And as things stand, both Milton and Howell are competing to grab the primary backup role.

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Secondly, Jerry Jones has already addressed a possible move for the Cleveland Browns second year QB. Jerry Jones said the Cowboys evaluated Shedeur Sanders “extremely high,” but with Dak Prescott, there’s not a fit. adding that Sanders has “great character,” reported Cowboys insider Todd Archer.

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The Cleveland Browns are reportedly listening to offers for Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders is engaged in a competitive battle with Deshaun Watson this offseason. Meanwhile, ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Rizzo has reported that the Browns have engaged in ongoing trade talks about the 24-year-old quarterback.

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“There are talks,” Rizzo said on air. “Ongoing calls about the availability of Shedeur Sanders. The Browns, for whatever reason, don’t think he’s the guy that- that’s my opinion. I’m going to say right now, for the record, I don’t think the four quarterbacks are going to camp on July 28 … Nothing is imminent, but the calls are being made.”

While a deal is not imminent, insiders like Mary Kay Cabot note that the Browns have not ruled out moving Sanders if he officially loses the starting job. In the past few weeks, Sanders reportedly closed the gap against Watson, who was initially deemed the favorite to lead the Browns’ offense in the upcoming season.

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As things stand, Sanders’ trade move will depend on the outcome of his QB1 battle against Watson. If he fails to earn the spot, many believe the Browns may want to trade Sanders rather than bench him.